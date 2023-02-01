Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Dusan Vlahovic wants Los Blancos move; Kylian Mbappe move depends on Florentino Perez, says board member, and more - February 1, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to face Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday (February 2) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti’s team are in second place in the league table, five points behind their arch-rivals Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Dusan Vlahovic wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Los Blancos’ board member Catalina Minarro has hinted that president Florentino Perez would decide if the club will return for Kylian Mbappe in the summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 1, 2023:

Dusan Vlahovic wants Real Madrid move

Dusan Vlahovic (right) has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Dusan Vlahovic wants to join Real Madrid, according to Libertad Digital via AS. The Serbian striker joined Juventus with high expectations in January 2022 but is staring at an uncertain future right now. The Bianconeri have recently been deducted 15 points for inflating player transfer values, plunging the club in disarray.

Vlahovic wants to leave Turin and has already informed his agent to facilitate a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are putting all their efforts into securing the services of Jude Bellingham at the end of the season. However, the La Liga giants are also expected to invest in a striker this summer to provide cover for the ageing and injury-plagued Karim Benzema.

The French forward was brilliant in the 2021-22 season but has failed to hold on to his high standards this campaign. Real Madrid lack a backup for the 35-year-old and want to lay down succession plans for their star striker. With Juventus unlikely to play in the UEFA Champions League next season, Vlahovic wants to join Los Blancos in the summer.

The 23-year-old is valued at €70 million, an amount the La Liga giants are reluctant to pay. If the Bianconeri refuse to reduce their asking price, Real Madrid could take Vlahovic on a year-long loan with an option to buy. The striker has appeared 16 times across competitions for the Serie A giants this season, registering seven goals and two assists.

Kylian Mbappe move depends on Florentino Perez, says Real Madrid board member

Kylian Mbappe remains linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe’s chances of joining Real Madrid hinge on Florentino Perez, according to Catalina Minarro. The French forward was a priority target for the La Liga giants last summer. However, the 24-year-old opted to snub a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in favour of a stay with Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite that decision, Mbappe continues to be linked with Los Blancos. The 24-year-old gave a solid account of his abilities at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, helping Les Bleus reach the final.

Although his team came up short against Argentina, Mbappe earned rave reviews with his performances, further endearing himself to Real Madrid. The La Liga giants could be tempted to return for the player in the summer. amid reports that the Frenchman is unhappy in Paris.

However, speaking recently as cited by Football Espana, Minarro said that Mbappe would only arrive at the Bernabeu if he meets the criteria of the club.

“With Florentino, I wouldn’t rule anything out. If he has to come, and he meets the criteria of the club, he will come. If not, he will not come, and others will,” said Minarro.

Mbappe has amassed 25 goals and six assists in 25 games across competitions for the Parisians this season.

Los Blancos turned down chance to sign Joao Cancelo

Joao Cancelo was offered to Real Madrid.

Los Blancos were handed the opportunity to secure the signature of Joao Cancelo on loan this month, according to ABC via The Real Champs.

However, the La Liga giants opted to pass on the chance, with the player eventually joining Bayern Munich. Los Blancos have traditionally refrained from investing in the January window, and things have been no different this year.

However, Ancelotti did have the chance to bolster his options at full-back. Cancelo’s ability to play on both wings makes him a valuable addition to any squad. With Real Madrid lacking cover and competition for Ferland Mendy, a move for the Portuguese would have made sense.

Ancelotti has also seen his team struggle with injuries to key players this season. However, it seems that he has enough trust in his squad as they fight on multiple fronts this season.

