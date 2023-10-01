Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi wants Luka Modric at Inter Miami; Los Blancos not interested in Jerome Boateng, and more - October 1, 2023

Real Madrid secured a 3-0 win over Girona at the Montilivi on Saturday (September 30) to go atop the La Liga standings. Joselu, Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham found the back of the net.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami attacker Lionel Messi wants Los Blancos midfielder Luka Modric to join his MLS team. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are not interested in former Lyon defender Jerome Boateng.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 1, 2023:

Lionel Messi wants Luka Modric at Inter Miami

Luka Modric could be on his way to the MLS.

Former Real Madrid striker Predrag Mijatovic has said that Lionel Messi wants Luka Modric to join him at Inter Miami.

The Croatian midfielder has struggled for game time this season at the Santiago Bernabeu after agreeing a new one-year deal. The 37-year-old was a wanted man this summer, with clubs from the Middle East eager for his signature. However, Modric opted to continue his association with Los Blancos instead.

That decision has backfired, with the player struggling to break into Ancelotti’s starting XI. The arrival of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer has reduced the La Liga giants’ dependence on the legendary Croatian. Ancelotti has also preferred to utilise the younger midfielders at his disposal, leaving Modric frustrated.

There have been murmurs that the player is contempating a departure from Real Madrid in search of regular football. Mijatovic told La Ser (via MD) that Messi is eager for the Croatian to team up with him in the MLS.

“He has received offers from the MLS, from many teams and from Inter Miami in particular. Lionel Messi himself has personally been interested in the possibility (of Modric joining)” said Mijatovic.

Messi and Modric played against each other during the Argentinean’s time with Barcelona.

Real Madrid not interested in Jerome Boateng

Real Madrid are not interested in Jerome Boateng, despite the recent injury to David Alaba, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The German defender is a free agent after the expiry of his contract with Lyon. The 35-year-old is close to a return to Bayern Munich in the coming days.

However, recent reports have linked the player with a sensational move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are going through an injury nightmare, with multiple first-team stars sidelined with knocks.

The La Liga giants have lost Eder Militao to an ACL injury at the start of the new campaign. Alaba picked up an injury during last week’s game against Las Palmas and is likely to be out of action for a while. To exacerbate matters, Nacho Fernandez received his marching orders on Saturday against Girona and could miss a few games.

That leaves Antonio Rudiger as the only recognized senior centre-back in the squad. The situation prompted talks of a move for Boateng, but Romano has said that Real Madrid never considered the player. Romano also reiterated that the German is on his way back to the Allianz Arena.

Joselu eager for permanent stay at Santiago Bernabeu

Joselu is desperate to make his stay with Real Madrid permanent, according to Defensa Central.

The Spanish striker joined the La Liga giants this summer on a season-long loan and has done admirably. The 33-year-old is aware that he remains a back-up option for Los Blancos but has his heart set on making his move permanent.

Real Madri are likely to sign Kylian Mbappe next summer, and Joselu is not guaranteed regular football at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the Spaniard wants to stay regardless of the situation and is even willing to pay his €1.5 million purchase clause to get a deal across the line.

The La Liga giants are pleased with the player’s contribution so far and are considering a permanent stay.