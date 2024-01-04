Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Leroy Sane, Juventus want Lucas Vazquez, and more - January 4, 2024

Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Mallorca on Wednesday (January 3) in La Liga. Antonio Rudiger scored the all important goal to help Carlo Ancelotti's side to stay at the top of the league table after 19 games.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are monitoring Leroy Sane with interest. Elsewhere, Juventus are looking to take Lucas Vazquez to Turin.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from January 4, 2024.

Real Madrid eyeing Leroy Sane

Leroy Sane has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are interested in Leroy Sane, according to BILD. The German forward has been in decent form for Bayern Munich this season, registering nine goals and nine assists from 24 outings across competitions. However, his contract with the Bavarians will run out in 18 months and he hasn’t agreed to a new deal yet.

The Bundesliga champions remain keen to tie him down to a new deal and have already initiated talks regarding an extension. However, negotiations have hit a standstill at the moment.

Los Blancos are attentive to the situation, along with Barcelona. Sane is reportedly reluctant to commit his future to Bayern until the end of Euro 2024, hoping to use the tournament to earn a bigger contract.

Unless the situation improves, the German giants will be forced to cash in on the 27-year-old this summer. Real Madrid are well-stocked in attack, but the opportunity to sign a player of Sane’s calibre could be too hard to resist.

Juventus want Lucas Vazquez

Lucas Vazquez is wanted at Turin

Juventus are interested in Lucas Vazquez, according to TuttoJuve. The Spanish full-back’s contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of this season and he hasn’t been offered an extension yet.

Vazquez is not a first-team regular for Los Blancos, but has been a key squad player over the past few years. The 32-year-old has appeared 20 times across competitions this campaign, registering one goal and three assists, and is likely to be offered an extension.

The Bianconeri, meanwhile, are long-term admirers of the player and even attempted to sign him last summer. While a deal failed to materialize, the Serie A giants remain hot on his heels and are hoping for better luck this year. However, Vazquez’s hefty wages could be a problem in the completion of the transfer.

Kylian Mbappe yet to make decision on future

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he is yet to make a decision on his future. The French superstar has entered the final six months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and is yet to commit his future to the club. Real Madrid are long-term admirers of the player and are reportedly planning to sign him on a Bosman move this summer.

Los Blancos have failed to sign him on two previous occasions, including in the summer of 2022. The 25-year-old was available as a free agent then and looked destined to end up at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, he performed a late U-turn and penned a new deal with the Parisians. The La Liga giants risk a repeat of a similar situation this year and have reportedly afforded Mbappe until January 15 to agree to a pre-contract, as per AS.

However, speaking recently as cited by AS, Mbappe hinted that the saga could drag on until the end of the season.

“I haven’t made a decision yet. But we have an agreement with the president that means all parties are protected. My future is not just a personal question. You have to think about the team. In 2022, I didn’t know my decision until May. If I know what I want to do, I shouldn’t let the decision drag out. It wouldn’t make any sense. Nobody talks about my situation at the club, nobody is interested," said Mbappe.

Mbappe could fill the shoes of Karim Benzema at Real Madrid.