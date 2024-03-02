Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos plan 2025 Achraf Hakimi move; Bayern Munich want €70 million for Alphonso Davies, and more - March 2, 2024

Real Madrid head to the Mestalla on Saturday (March 2) to face Valencia in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti’s team are six points clear at the top after 26 games.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are planning to move for PSG full-back Achraf Hakimi in the summer of 2025. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich have set their asking price for left-back Alphonso Davies.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 2, 2024:

Real Madrid plan 2025 Achraf Hakimi move

Achraf Hakimi has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are eyeing a move for Achraf Hakimi next summer, according to The Athletic.

The Moroccan right-back’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in 2026, and he's apparently unsettled at the club. Mundo Deportivo has said that Hakimi is eager to return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are laying down succession plans for Dani Carvajal, who's at the fag end of his career. The La Liga giants have drawn up a list of potential replacements, which also includes Hakimi.

The 25-year-old hasn't yet signed an extension with the Parisians and could be available on a cut-price move next year. Real Madrid could even consider a Bosman move for their former player in 2026.

Bayern Munich want €70 million for Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies could be on the move this summer.

Bayern Munich want €70 million to part ways with Alphonso Davies this summer, according to BILD.

The Canadian left-back is in the final 18 months of his contract, but the Bavarians’ efforts to extend his stay haven’t been fruitful yet. Los Blancos have had their eyes on the 23-year-old for a while and want to go for the kill this year.

The La Liga giants believe Davies’ contract situation could help them secure the player at a reduced fee. Recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid are planning an opening offer of €30-35 million for the Canadian.

It has also been mentioned that the deal could be completed for €45-50 million. However, Bayern are apparently unwilling to let their prized asset go that easily. The Bundesliga champions are ready to part ways with Davies but only on their own terms.

Former manager backs Kylian Mbappe to improve Los Blancos

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Former Real Madrid manager Del Bosque reckons Kylian Mbappe would further improve Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

The French superstar is heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season. Mbappe’s contract with PSG runs out this summer, and he has reportedly informed the club that he will leave.

Speaking recently, as cited by Madrid Universal, Del Bosque pointed out that the 25-year-old could potentially entering a winning team at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“He is a great player, but he comes to a team that is playing very well at the moment.

"I’m sure he will improve what already exists, but be careful. Real Madrid has a very good squad. We should not underestimate those who are there,” said Del Bosque.

He added:

“He will arrive in a well-established team and ready to play, but, yes, there is no doubt that he will bring his little extra touch.”

Ancelotti already has his hands full with managing big names in Los Blancos’ locker room, and Mbappe would make his task harder. However, Del Bosque reckons the Italian has the qualities to make it work.

“From the outside, I have the impression that they have a healthy group of players, a good group. Everyone gets along well, which is very important. And, of course, the way Carlo leads the team seems ideal to me,” said Del Bosque.

He concluded:

“He does it very well. I am in favour of this style of managing a dressing room like that.

"I’m not saying it’s the only way to manage a locker room. The essential thing is that the work environment is ideal. That’s what we were talking about. Without that, it’s hard to win.”

Recent reports have suggested that Mbappe is yet to agree a deal with the La Liga giants.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here