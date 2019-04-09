Real Madrid transfer roundup: Paul Pogba to Real Madrid ‘virtually done’, Zidane hints at signing £80 million superstar and more - April 9, 2019

Pogba has been linked to Madrid

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news and roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Galacticos!

Sarri on Hazard

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri thinks that £100 million for Hazard is far too cheap in this market. He then added that it is very difficult to replace a player of Hazard’s quality and admitted that should the Belgian want a Real Madrid transfer, it would be difficult to keep him.

"It's too cheap," said the Chelsea boss. "In this market, it's too cheap."

"I don't know, I have no idea but we have seen in the last market window every price I think, so I think it is really very hard to replace Hazard with another player.

"I cannot do anything I think because the club agrees with me and so, if Eden wants to make another experience, it's very difficult to keep him."

He then added that they are trying to sign Hazard to a new deal but that it is harder than one might think, with a potential Real Madrid transfer looming.

"That we are trying to improve," he said. "We are one of the best teams in England and, as a consequence, in Europe.

"But I think that I have to respect his decision."

Finally, he stated that in order to replace Hazard, at least two players will be needed, which is why he wants him to stay but once again reiterated that they will have to respect the wishes of the Belgian.

"You'd have to find two players to make the level of Hazard. So I hope Hazard can stay here, otherwise we'll have to try something different.

"I'm sure the club doesn't want to sell him. But, of course, we all have to respect his decision, I think. He's in the last season of contract [next year].

"If he wants to have another experience, we'll respect that. We'll try, of course, in any way to convince him [to stay], but it's not easy."

