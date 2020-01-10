Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Combined XI| Spanish Super Cup 2019-20

Club Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Atletico Madrid will go head-to-head with Real Madrid in the highly-anticipated Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday. The Madrid rivals will face off at the King Abdullah Sports City in Saudi Arabia in an encounter that will be remembered as the first time that two clubs who have won no domestic trophies in the previous season will play in the competition's final.

Diego Simeone's men will walk into the game with confidence after registering a thrilling 3-2 win over La Liga champions Barcelona in the semi-final on Thursday night. Koke, Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa were all on the scoresheet as the Madrid giants got the better of the Catalans. Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann also found the back of the net for the Blaugrana but were unable to rescue their side from defeat in the final minutes.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos established a 3-1 victory over Valencia in their semi-final fixture courtesy of goals from Toni Kroos, Isco and Luka Modric. Daniel Parejo scored a late consolation for Los Ches from the penalty spot but was unfortunately too late to command a comeback.

In this article, we take a look at the possible combined XI from the two Madrid powerhouses ahead of the exciting clash:

Note: Only players who are fit and available for the upcoming game have been considered.

Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak

Jan Oblak

Jan Oblak's inclusion into this combined XI was a no-brainer as the Slovenian has proven himself to be far more reliable than Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois. The Atletico Madrid goalkeeper's contribution to Diego Simeone's set-up has long been unacknowledged despite the consistency with which he has helped the side maintain their impenetrable defence.

The 27-year-old is a commanding figure between the sticks and is known not only for his obvious shot-stopping abilities but also for his skillful positioning and pin-point reflexes. It is no wonder that he has lifted La Liga's Zamora trophy five consecutive times with very little competition.

The former Benfica man secured his 100th clean sheet for Los Rojiblancos only in his 178th appearance for them. For perspective, it took Manuel Neuer 188 games to reach the same number, Gianluigi Buffon 222 games and Iker Casillas reached the century mark after 306 matches.

Oblak's position as Spain's best goalkeeper remains undisputed when one considers his numbers and one can see no reason why his place in this combined team can be disputed.

