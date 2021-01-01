Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid are set to host Celta Vigo on Sunday at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in their next La Liga game.

Real Madrid come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Elche on Wednesday at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero.

A goal from veteran Croatian midfielder Luka Modric put Los Blancos ahead in the first half, but Elche managed to equalize via a penalty from winger Fidel in the second half.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, beat Huesca 2-1 on Wednesday at the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos.

Goals from former Manchester City winger and Spain international Nolito and star striker Iago Aspas secured the win for Eduardo Coudet's Celta Vigo. Meanwhile, midfielder Jaime Seoane scored the consolation goal for Huesca.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head

In 21 previous encounters between the two sides, Real Madrid hold the clear advantage. They have won 15 games, lost three and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other in February 2020 in La Liga, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw.

German midfielder Toni Kroos and talismanic centre-back Sergio Ramos scored the goals for Real Madrid, with Russian striker Fyodor Smolov and attacker Santi Mina finding the net for Celta Vigo.

Real Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-W-D

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-D-W

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Team News

Real Madrid

Real Madrid will be without young Brazilian attacker Rodrygo, who is out injured. Other than that, there are no known issues and manager Zinedine Zidane is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Rodrygo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Celta Vigo

Meanwhile, Celta Vigo manager Eduardo Coudet will be without the services of left-back David Junca, right-back Kevin Vazquez and goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez, who are all out injured.

Injured: David Junca, Kevin Vazquez, Sergio Alvarez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Predicted XI

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Lucas Vazquez, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ruben Blanco, Hugo Mallo, Nestor Araujo, Jeison Murillo, Lucas Olaza, Brais Mendez, Fran Beltran, Renato Tapia, Nolito, Iago Aspas, Santi Mina

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Real Madrid sit second in the league table, and have been highly impressive of late. Veteran midfielder Luka Modric has been in fine form, while talismanic players like Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema have been key to positive results.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, sit eighth in the league table. Striker Iago Aspas has scored nine goals in the league so far, and continues to be a consistent performer. They also have talented players like Brais Mendez and Santi Mina who could prove to be crucial.

Los Blancos will be the favorites to win the game, despite Aspas' threat in attack.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Celta Vigo

