Real Madrid vs Chelsea: 5 players to watch out for | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Real Madrid and Chelsea prepare to lock horns in what promises to be an intriguing UEFA Champions League semi-final tie. The two sides are set to lock horns at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium tomorrow, with the Santiago Bernabeu still under renovation.

Los Blancos are looking to win the competition for the fourth time under Zinedine Zidane, while Thomas Tuchel is looking to go one step further after overseeing Paris Saint-Germain's defeat against Bayern Munich in the final last season. Chelsea have improved since the German replaced Frank Lampard at the helm, but Real Madrid are one of the most experienced sides in Europe and will take some beating despite their stuttering form domestically.

Zidane is just three wins away from becoming the first manager in the history of the UEFA Champions League to win the competition four times, with the Frenchman looking to add to his legacy in the competition with another historic triumph.

Another intriguing subplot in the tie is the return of Eden Hazard, who looks set to feature for Real Madrid against former club Chelsea. The Belgian maestro enjoyed seven outstanding years at Stamford Bridge and is hailed as one of the club's greatest ever players, as he left the Blues to join Los Blancos in a big-money deal in 2019.

He has been hampered by injuries in Spain, but Hazard could repay some of the transfer fee by inspiring his side to victory against his former employers.

As the two sides prepare to do battle in Spain, here are five players who could make a big impact in the first leg.

#5 Timo Werner | Chelsea

Chelsea v West Ham United - Premier League

Timo Werner's first season at Chelsea has been an eventful one, with the striker struggling to get to grips with the English game after sealing a big-money deal from RB Leipzig. He has missed several big chances in front of goal and failed to replicate his form in the Bundesliga, as he continues to divide opinion among the Chelsea faithful.

However, Werner's record makes for interesting reading. In 44 appearances across all competitions, the German international has racked up 11 goals and 12 assists, which is not a bad record for a player experiencing his first taste of English football.

Timo Werner has now been directly involved in 20+ goals across all competitions this season for Chelsea.



The first player to do so for the Blues this season. 👏 pic.twitter.com/TnGRFMd9K3 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 24, 2021

The 24-year-old got a timely boost at the weekend, as he scored the solitary goal of the game in Chelsea's 1-0 win against West Ham. He is set to lead the line against Real Madrid and could really endear himself to Blues fans across the world with a matchwinning display in Spain.

#4 Raphael Varane | Real Madrid

Real Madrid v Atalanta - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg Two

With Sergio Ramos unavailable due to a calf problem, Raphael Varane will be tasked with marshaling Real Madrid's rearguard. The Frenchman capitulated in the UEFA Champions League against Manchester City last season, as he looked lost in Ramos' absence.

Once again, Varane will take center stage in an important game, as he looks set to play alongside Eder Militao. With Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy also missing due to injury, the onus will be on the experienced Frenchman to keep things tidy at the back.

Raphael Varane about his contract: “My future is clear. I am focused on the end of this season. We are in a very intense and key moment”. ⚪️ #RealMadrid



There’s still no agreement to extend his contract [expires in June 2022] - Premier League could be the next step for him. 🇫🇷 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 26, 2021

Varane has been linked with a move to Chelsea, but his focus will be on getting one over the Blues to make it through to the final.

