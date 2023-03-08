Real Madrid failed with an attempt to sign ex-PSG midfielder last summer: Reports

Real Madrid reportedly failed in their attempt to sign former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Xavi Simons last summer. The Dutch teenager joined PSV Eindhoven on a free transfer.

The attacking midfielder has an exit clause in his contract but has no intentions of rejoining PSG. And according to L'Equipe, he could have joined Real Madrid last summer. They claim that Los Blancos planned to sign Simons and send him to Castilla (reserve team). Their aim was for the Dutch teenager to develop into a top talent and take the step up to the first team. They even made contact with his representatives.

However, Simons, 19, opted to join PSV and has enjoyed a breakout season at the Philips Arena. He has scored 14 goals and provided seven assists in 36 games across competitions. His manager, Ruud van Nistelrooy, has lauded him as a player performing way beyond his age (via BeSoccer):

"He's just turned 19, but he's way beyond his age. He's going to do everything he can to make it to the top of the game."

Simons is an attacking midfielder who performs well in tight spaces and is an accomplished passer and carrier of the ball. He has already earned one international cap for the Netherlands. Incoming Oranje manager Ronald Koeman has already hinted that he will be a part of his future plans (via BeSoccer):

"I see a player who can also win the 'Talent of the Year' award. If he keeps it up, he might get it at the end of the season."

EuroFoot @eurofootcom Van der Vaart on Xavi Simons: "When I look at his potential, he can become world class, absolutely. With Xavi Simons: everything makes me happy." (Voetbal Intl)



It remains to be seen if Real Madrid will reignite their interest in Simons amid his impressive campaign in the Eredivisie. However, Los Blancos have shown that they are planning for the future following their acquisition of Endrick, 16, from Palmeiras for €35 million. Carlo Ancelotti's side also reportedly held a meeting with Borussia Dortmund's 19-year-old midfield wonderkid Jude Bellingham's father.

PSG place €200 million on Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe

PSG want €200 million to part with Mbappe.

Mbappe seemed destined to become a Real Madrid player last May when he was creeping towards the expiration of his PSG contract. The French forward had hinted at his desire to join Los Blancos and they were eager to sign him on a free transfer.

However, Mbappe had a change of heart and decided to sign a new three-year deal at the Parc des Princes. He is now contracted to the Parisians until 2025. Yet, rumors of discontent in the Frenchman's camp have grown over the course of the season.

According to Planeta Real Madrid, if Ancelotti's side want to sign Mbappe, they will have to be a whooping €200 million. That is the price PSG are demanding for the striker.

He has been in red-hot form this season, scoring 30 goals and providing eight assists in 30 matches. The French forward won the Golden Boot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with eight goals in seven games.

