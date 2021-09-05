Real Madrid: Weekly wages of Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema and other first-team stars revealed | La Liga 2021-22

Real Madrid have consistently been one of the three most valuable clubs in the world. They have a glorious history, and have a host of stars making up their hall of fame. That makes Los Blancos one of the most favoured destinations for many players.

Considering the array of stars at their disposal, Real Madrid also have an enormous wage bill, which is one of the highest in the game. On that note, here's a look at the wages of Real Madrid players.

Note: Eduardo Camavinga's wages aren't confirmed yet, so they have not been included. All data obtained from Capology.

#24 Jesus Vallejo - €35,000 per week

Vallejo was registered at the eleventh hour, giving him the number five jersey.

Since signing for Real Madrid in 2015, Jesus Vallejo has spent most of his time away on loan. Now he's back at the club. Following his impressive performances with Granada last season, the Spaniard will hope for more game time this campaign.

#23 Andriy Lunin - €54,038 per week

Lunin could be an excellent backup choice to Thibaut Courtois.

Much like Vallejo, the Ukrainian custodian has also spent much of his time away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Loan spells at Leganes, Real Valladolid and Real Oviedo hasn't really helped Lunin in terms of getting more time with Los Blancos. He'll hope to change that in the ongoing campaign.

#22 Dani Ceballos - €60,192 per week

Dani Ceballos had two mixed seasons at Arsenal.

Another player who has returned from loan, Dani Ceballos, said he wants to fight for his future at the club. However, given the competition for places at Real Madrid, he's unlikely to find many opportunities.

🚨🚨| Dani Ceballos is staying at Real Madrid, the deal with Real Betis isn't happening. @carrusel #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) August 31, 2021

#21 Federico Valverde - €80,192 per week

Valverde recently signed a contract extension till 2027

The 23-year-old's rise at Real Madrid has been meteoric. He played a key role in their league and Supercup success in 2020, and is one of the first names in the teamsheet. Valverde has got all the makings of a midfield great.

#20 Mariano - €160,192 per week

Mariano has scored only 11 times in 62 games for Real Madrid.

Mariano hasn't been a Galactico during his stint at Real Madrid, scoring just 11 times in 62 games. The Dominican Republic striker has never scored more than three league goals in a single campaign. Nevertheless, he takes home a hefty paycheque every week.

#19 Rodrygo - €160,192 per week

Rodrygo has the talent to succeed, but needs to perform consistently?

Another up-and-coming Brazilian star cutting teeth at Real Madrid, Rodrygo has a knack for scoring goals on big occasions. But consistency is missing from his game. If he's able to add a ruthless streak, the winger could become the real deal.

#18 Nacho - €164,231 per week

Nacho was on target against Alaves on the opening day

Every team has a 'utility player' who can operate from various positions and cover for somebody else when he's injured. For Real Madrid, Nacho is that player. His versatility offers much-needed tactical flexibility to the side. With a better fitness record, he could go a long way.

#17 Lucas Vazquez - €180,385 per week

Vazquez extended his contract until 2024 in June.

He was supposedly on his way out a few years ago due to a lack of chances. But Lucas Vazquez stayed on, and proved his worth to Real Madrid.

An excellent right-back-cum-right-winger, the Spaniard brings flair and creativity to the side.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav