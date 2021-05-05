Real Sociedad vs Elche prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Real Sociedad lock horns with Elche at the Anoeta Stadium on Friday. Real Sociedad have been impressive this season and are the favourites to win this game.

Elche are in 19th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and are set to face an intense relegation battle in the coming weeks. The away side gave Atletico Madrid a run for their money last weekend and will have to be at its best this weekend.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, currently find themselves in fifth place in the league table and have exceeded expectations this season. La Real slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat against SD Huesca in their previous game and will want to bounce back in this match.

Real Sociedad vs Elche Head-to-Head

Real Sociedad have an impressive record against Elche and have won five games out of a total of 11 matches between the two teams. Elche have managed three victories against Real Sociedad and can trouble their opponents in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in September last year and ended in an emphatic 3-0 victory for Real Sociedad. La Real were virtually unplayable on the day and will need to pull off a similar result this weekend.

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: L-W-W-L-D

Elche form guide in La Liga: L-W-D-L-L

Real Sociedad vs Elche Team News

Real Sociedad have a depleted squad

Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad have several injury concerns to account for with Asier Illarramendi, Mikel Merino, and Luca Sangalli ruled out of this game. Aihen Munoz is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Luca Sangalli, Asier Illarramendi, Mikel Merino

Doubtful: Aihen Munoz

Suspended: None

Elche need to win this game

Elche

Johan Mojica is recuperating from an injury at the moment and has been sidelined for this game. Guido Carrillo is also carrying a knock and might not be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Johan Mojica

Doubtful: Guido Carrillo

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad vs Elche Predicted XI

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Remiro; Nacho Monreal, Robin Le Normand, Igor Zubeldia, Andoni Gorosabel; Martin Zubimendi, Ander Guevara; Mikel Oyarzabal, David Silva, Portu; Alexander Isak

Elche Predicted XI (4-4-2): Edgar Badia; Josema, Gonzalo Verdu, Dani Calvo, Helibelton Palacios; Ivan Marcone, Raul Guti, Fidel, Tete Morente; Pere Milla, Lucas Boye

Real Sociedad vs Elche Prediction

Real Sociedad have to make do without most of their star players in this game and will be wary of an upset. The likes of Mikel Oyarzabal and Alexander Isak have had a massive impact on La Real's fortunes this season and are their team's best players at the moment.

Elche have endured a dismal La Liga campaign so far and will likely need to win most of their remaining games this season. Real Sociedad are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to take all three points away from this fixture.

Prediction: Elche 0-2 Real Sociedad

