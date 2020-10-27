Real Sociedad vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Real Sociedad are set to play hosts to Napoli at the Anoeta Stadium on Thursday in their next UEFA Europa League fixture.

Real Sociedad come into this game on the back of a 4-1 win over Huesca on Sunday in La Liga, as they continue to sit at the top of the league table. A brace from Spain international Mikel Oyarzabal and goals from midfielder Portu and young Swedish striker Alexander Isak ensured victory for Imanol Alguacil's side.

Attacker Rafa Mir, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, scored the consolation goal for Huesca.

Napoli, on the other hand, beat Benevento 2-1 on Sunday in Serie A. Goals from captain and attacker Lorenzo Insigne and striker Andrea Petagna secured the win for their side. Benevento's goalscorer was Roberto Insigne, brother of Napoli goalscorer Lorenzo.

Real Sociedad vs Napoli Head-to-Head

Real Sociedad and Napoli are yet to play against each other in a competitive fixture.

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: W-L-W-W-W

Napoli form guide in Serie A: W-W-L-W-W

Real Sociedad vs Napoli Team News

Real Sociedad have a few injury issues to deal with. Captain and former Real Madrid midfielder Asier Illarramendi as well as Luca Sangalli are both out due to injuries.

There remain doubts over the availability of former Manchester United winger and Belgium international Adnan Januzaj, young attacker Ander Barrenetxea, winger Martin Merquelanz, right-back Joseba Zaldua and midfielder Igor Zubeldia.

Injured: Asier Illarramendi, Luca Sangalli

Doubtful: Ander Barrenetxea, Adnan Januzaj, Martin Merquelanz, Joseba Zaldua, Igor Zubeldia

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Napoli have no known injury concerns and manager Gennaro Gattuso is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad vs Napoli Predicted XI

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro, Andoni Gorosabel, Aritz Elustondo, Robin Le Normand, Nacho Monreal, Martin Zubimendi, David Silva, Mikel Merino, Portu, Alexander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal

Napoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kostas Manolas, Kalidou Koulibaly, Elseid Hysaj, Fabian Ruiz, Stanislav Lobotka, Dries Mertens, Matteo Politano, Victor Osimhen, Hirving Lozano

Real Sociedad vs Napoli Prediction

Real Sociedad have enjoyed an excellent start to their league season. They have begun their Europa League campaign with a win over Rijeka, and will be keen to ensure that their momentum doesn't come to a halt against Napoli.

Napoli have also started well in the league. Manager Gennaro Gattuso has a strong squad to work with, and the arrival of striker Victor Osimhen for big-money has indicated their aspirations.

A close encounter looks to be on the cards, and a draw may to the end result.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-1 Napoli

