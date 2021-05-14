Real Sociedad vs Real Valladolid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Real Sociedad lock horns with Real Valladolid at the Anoeta on Sunday. Real Sociedad has been impressive this season and holds the upper hand going into this game.

Real Valladolid are in 18th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and will have to work hard to avoid relegation this season. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat against Villarreal earlier this week and will want to bounce back in this match.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, currently find themselves in fifth place in the league table and have been impressive this season. The Basque giants gave Atletico Madrid a run for their money in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Sociedad vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head

Real Sociedad have a mediocre record against Real Valladolid and have won four games out of a total of 11 matches played between the two teams. Real Valladolid have managed only one victory against Real Sociedad and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in September last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Real Sociedad were well below their best on the day and will need to step up this weekend.

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: L-W-L-W-W

Real Valladolid form guide in La Liga: L-L-D-D-D

Real Sociedad vs Real Valladolid Team News

Real Sociedad have a depleted squad

Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad have several injury concerns to account for with Aihen Munoz, Carles Fernandez, Mikel Merino, and Luca Sangalli ruled out of this game. Alexander Isak also has fitness concerns but should be able to play a part against Real Valladolid.

Injured: Luca Sangalli, Aihen Munoz, Carles Fernandez, Mikel Merino

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Valladolid have a few injury concerns

Real Valladolid

Sergi Guardiola and Jawad El Yamiq are suspended at the moment and will be excluded from the squad. Raul Garcia and Fabian Orellana are injured and have also been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Raul Garcia, Fabian Orellana

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Sergi Guardiola, Jawad El Yamiq

Real Sociedad vs Real Valladolid Predicted XI

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Remiro; Nacho Monreal, Robin Le Normand, Igor Zubeldia, Andoni Gorosabel; Martin Zubimendi, Ander Guevara; Mikel Oyarzabal, David Silva, Adnan Januzaj; Alexander Isak

👊 Toca pelear hasta el final#RealSociedadRealValladolid | #AurreraReala — Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) May 14, 2021

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jordi Masip; Lucas Olaza, Joaquin Fernandez, Bruno Gonzalez, Luis Perez; Ruben Alcaraz, Roque Mesa, Oscar Plano, Michel; Shon Weissman, Jota

Real Sociedad vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Real Sociedad have to make do without some of their star players in this game and will be wary of an upset. The likes of Mikel Oyarzabal and Alexander Isak have had a massive impact on La Real's fortunes this season and are their team's best players at the moment.

Real Valladolid have endured a difficult La Liga campaign so far and will likely need to win most of their remaining games this season. Real Sociedad are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to take all three points away from this fixture.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 3-1 Real Valladolid

