Real Sociedad vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Sevilla are back in action with another La Liga fixture this weekend as they take on Real Sociedad on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Real Sociedad have shown tremendous improvement over the past year and have excellent players in their ranks. La Real have not been at their best in La Liga this season and will need to step up in this match.

Sevilla have also blown hot and cold in La Liga but are yet to lose a game this season. The Andalusians were held to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla Head-to-Head

Sevilla have a good record against Real Sociedad and have won 16 out of 36 matches played between the two teams. Real Sociedad have managed 11 victories against Sevilla and will need to step up on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Sevilla. Real Sociedad were not at their best on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-L

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: D-W-W

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla Team News

Real Sociedad have a depleted squad

Real Sociedad

Carlos Fernandez, Nacho Monreal, Diego Rico, and Jon Guridi are injured and will be unable to play a part in this game. Asier Illarramendi is also yet to hit full fitness and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Carlos Fernandez, Nacho Monreal, Diego Rico, Jon Guridi

Doubtful: Asier Illarramendi, Ander Barrenetxea

Suspended: None

Sevilla have an impressive squad

Sevilla

Sevilla have a fully-fit squad at the moment and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game. Lucas Ocampos has recovered from his injury and is also available for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro; Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo, Andoni Gorosabel; Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, David Silva; Mikel Oyarzabal, Portu, Alexander Isak

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yassine Bounou; Marcos Acuna, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas; Fernando, Joan Jordan; Suso, Ivan Rakitic, Erik Lamela; Youssef En-Nesyri

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla have been exceptional under Julen Lopetegui and will be intent on a top-four finish this season. The Andalusian giants have troubled La Liga's bigwigs in the recent past and have a point to prove this weekend.

Real Sociedad have excelled in the league this year and are perfectly capable of pulling off a positive result in this match. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils on Sunday.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-2 Sevilla

