Real Valladolid vs Valencia prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action with another fixture this weekend as Valencia take on Real Valladolid at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have struggled this season and will want to turn their campaigns around this month.
Real Valladolid are currently in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have been well below their best this season. The home side edged Getafe to a 1-0 victory last weekend and will have to put in a similar performance in this game.
Valencia have suffered a miserable season so far and are in desperate need of a victory at the moment. Los Che were held to a 1-1 draw by Cadiz in their previous game and cannot afford to drop points in this match.
Real Valladolid vs Valencia Head-to-Head
Valencia have an excellent record against Real Valladolid and have won eight games out of a total of 14 matches played between the two teams. Real Valladolid have managed only one victory against Valencia and need to be at their best this weekend.
The previous meeting between the two teams took place six months ago and ended in a narrow 2-1 victory for Valencia. Maxi Gomez scored the winning goal on the day and will want to replicate his heroics in this match.
Real Valladolid form guide in La Liga: W-D-L-D-W
Valencia form guide in La Liga: D-L-L-D-D
Real Valladolid vs Valencia Team News
Real Valladolid
Kiko Olivas and Marcos de Sousa are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Raul Garcia, Saidy Janko, and Fabian Orellana are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.
Injured: Kiko Olivas, Marcos de Sousa
Doubtful: Raul Garcia, Saidy Janko, Fabian Orellana
Suspended: None
Valencia
Jasper Cillessen, Kevin Gameiro, and Gabriel Paulista are injured at the moment and will also be excluded from the squad. Goncalo Guedes is currently serving a suspension and will be unable to play a part against Real Valladolid.
Injured: Jasper Cillessen, Gabriel Paulista, Kevin Gameiro
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Goncalo Guedes
Real Valladolid vs Valencia Predicted XI
Real Valladolid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordi Masip; Nacho, Bruno Gonzalez, Jawad El Yamiq, Luis Perez; Roque Mesa, Fede San Emeterio, Kike Perez; Toni Villa, Shon Weissman, Jota
Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jaume Domenech; Jose Gaya, Hugo Guillamon, Mouctar Diakhaby, Thierry Correia; Denys Cheryshev, Carlos Soler, Daniel Wass, Yunus Musah; Manu Vallejo, Maxi Gomez
Real Valladolid vs Valencia Prediction
Valencia lost several players in the transfer market last season and have struggled to cope with the demands of La Liga as a result. Los Che have shown glimpses of their potential this year and will need to step up to the plate in the coming months.
Real Valladolid can be effective in the final third and are likely to employ a low block in this game. Valencia have a better squad and are the favourites to win this game.
Prediction: Real Valladolid 1-2 Valencia
Published 08 Jan 2021, 17:17 IST