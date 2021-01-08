Real Valladolid vs Valencia prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action with another fixture this weekend as Valencia take on Real Valladolid at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have struggled this season and will want to turn their campaigns around this month.

Real Valladolid are currently in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have been well below their best this season. The home side edged Getafe to a 1-0 victory last weekend and will have to put in a similar performance in this game.

Valencia have suffered a miserable season so far and are in desperate need of a victory at the moment. Los Che were held to a 1-1 draw by Cadiz in their previous game and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

Real Valladolid vs Valencia Head-to-Head

Valencia have an excellent record against Real Valladolid and have won eight games out of a total of 14 matches played between the two teams. Real Valladolid have managed only one victory against Valencia and need to be at their best this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place six months ago and ended in a narrow 2-1 victory for Valencia. Maxi Gomez scored the winning goal on the day and will want to replicate his heroics in this match.

Real Valladolid form guide in La Liga: W-D-L-D-W

Valencia form guide in La Liga: D-L-L-D-D

Advertisement

Also Read: AC Milan vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Real Valladolid vs Valencia Team News

Real Valladolid need to win this game

Real Valladolid

Kiko Olivas and Marcos de Sousa are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Raul Garcia, Saidy Janko, and Fabian Orellana are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Kiko Olivas, Marcos de Sousa

Doubtful: Raul Garcia, Saidy Janko, Fabian Orellana

Suspended: None

Goncalo Guedes is unavailable for this game

Valencia

Jasper Cillessen, Kevin Gameiro, and Gabriel Paulista are injured at the moment and will also be excluded from the squad. Goncalo Guedes is currently serving a suspension and will be unable to play a part against Real Valladolid.

Advertisement

Injured: Jasper Cillessen, Gabriel Paulista, Kevin Gameiro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Goncalo Guedes

Real Valladolid vs Valencia Predicted XI

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordi Masip; Nacho, Bruno Gonzalez, Jawad El Yamiq, Luis Perez; Roque Mesa, Fede San Emeterio, Kike Perez; Toni Villa, Shon Weissman, Jota

So nice to see fans back in the stadium! 🧡



Yecla, you've been great, good luck for the rest of the season, @Yeclano_dptvo! 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/UMjfHCTwwY — Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf_en) January 7, 2021

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jaume Domenech; Jose Gaya, Hugo Guillamon, Mouctar Diakhaby, Thierry Correia; Denys Cheryshev, Carlos Soler, Daniel Wass, Yunus Musah; Manu Vallejo, Maxi Gomez

Real Valladolid vs Valencia Prediction

Valencia lost several players in the transfer market last season and have struggled to cope with the demands of La Liga as a result. Los Che have shown glimpses of their potential this year and will need to step up to the plate in the coming months.

Real Valladolid can be effective in the final third and are likely to employ a low block in this game. Valencia have a better squad and are the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 1-2 Valencia

Also Read: Granada vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21