5 records that Liverpool are on course to break this season

Liverpool FC celebrate a goal against West Ham United in the Premier League

After the hard fought win over Tottenham on the 11th of January, Liverpool notched up a total of 61 points in the 21 played games, only drawing against their all-time rivals Manchester United. The only poonts they dropped. This tally meant, the Reds broke the record of the best league start in the history of the Premier League, a record, which was formerly held by Manchester City, who managed two points less at the same juncture at the start of their 2017/18 campaign.

This is one of many impressive numbers that Jürgen Klopp's side were able to achieve so far, as they only lost points once in their first 24 games of the season (scoring 70 points). By taking a look at this, the question arises, which other records the team can break and what they need to do in order to achieve them. Let's answer those questions and gauge whether these are doable or not .

#5 Most points in a season

The current record is held by the 'centurions' of Manchester City, who, following their already mentioned successful start ended their campaign by winning the title while snatching a total of 100 points.

In order for Liverpool to shatter those numbers, the team needs another 31 points in the 14 remaining games, which equals 2.21 per game. This would allow them to win ten, draw one and lose the other two. Considering their current form and look in the recent games, this seems easily doable for the Merseyside club, as they look unplayable as of now.

Verdict: Liverpool look perfectly on track of reaching the needed 101 points.

#4 Most home points in a season

Three of their rivals already nearly went unbeaten at home, as Chelsea (in 05/06), Manchester United (in 10/11) and Manchester City (11/12), won 55 points in their own stadiums, all drawing just once.

Anfield seems to be a true fortress for Liverpool so far in this campaign. The side was able to win every single one of their matches at their home ground. Since their last loss at home in April of 2017, when Crystal Palace won 2-1, the team is unbeaten there. In conclusion, this record is still possible to break for them, even though it seems very hard, as they would need to succeed in every single home game they have to play in the remainder of the season. However, since their comeback versus Barcelona in teh Champions League semi-final second leg last year, everything seems possible at Anfield.

Verdict: The record is hard to break, but the side is perfectly capable of doing it.

#3 Most successful unbeaten campaign

In the premier league history, only one team has been able to go a whole season unbeaten: The "Invincibles" of Arsenal in their 2003/04 campaign. They won 26 and drew another twelve, in order to become first and only unbeaten champion of England.

Liverpool would not only need to go unbeaten in the last 14 matches, but also reach 91 points, in order to outdo the famous team of Arsène Wenger. While the latter seems easily doable for Klopp's side, losing none of the remaining games is very difficult for a team, as one little accident can already ruin the camapign. While they have gone unbeaten so far, the away games versus Manchester City and Arsenal, who will try to keep the achievement in their own club, could turn out to be obstacles for the current leaders of the league.

Verdict: While everything is possible, Liverpool might not manage to go unbeaten, especially bearing in mind their remaining Champions League run.

Liverpool FC could possibly go th eseason unbeaten in the leagu

#2 Most wins in a season

Another record held by the Manchester City squad is the one of most wins in one single campaign, as they managed 32 in their last two title wins.

The Reds already were on the winning end of 23 games so far, which means they need ten other successful games in their last 14 matches. As this definitely is not an easy task, the only high calibre opponents the side needs to face are Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal. Of course, those and other opponents will try to steal points off them, but considering their form and consistency so far, the record is for them to be taken and broken.

Verdict: While the last year's champions of Europe clearly have a huge task in front of them, they look perfectly capable of winning at least ten of their remaining games.

#1 Most goals scored in a season

This is one more record held by the blue side of Manchester, as they were able to score 106 times two seasons ago. To show impressive this actually is: The team under Pep Guardiola nearly made 2.8 goals a game over a whole season.

Liverpool were already able to hit the opposing net a total of 56 times. A quite impressive number, however they would need to nearly double their tally and strike another 51 in the remaining matches. Mathematically this would obviously be possible, as they have to score more than three and a half per 90 minutes; it is imaginable when you take a look at their impressive attacking players. Yet, this record seem too far-fetched as of now.

Verdict: Liverpool will struggle to break this record. Highly unlikely.

In order to beat those records, Liverpool needs to keep up the impressive form. The side is still in playing in two other cups, which might make their aim a little bit more difficult, but if they could, it would make their season even more remarkable.