Red Devils prepare January swoop for Harry Winks, Jesse Lingard links up with Mino Raiola and more: Manchester United Transfer Roundup, 6th January 2020

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Winks has fallen down the pecking order under Mourinho

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Manchester United transfer news roundup! Here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the Red Devils today:

Manchester United to battle Manchester City for Harry Winks' signature

Manchester United and Manchester City are both considering moves for Harry Winks, The Athletic have claimed. According to the report, the 23-year-old midfielder does not feature in Jose Mourinho's plans for Tottenham Hotspur and is expected to be prised away from the club soon.

The England international, who has only started three out of nine Premier League games under the Portuguese tactician, has now emerged as a top transfer target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as he looks to rebuild his Manchester United squad for the remainder of the season.

The Red Devils boss has opened the door for the transfer of two midfielders to rejuvenate the current state of their midfield but Spurs will likely demand a hefty fee for Winks, who is still contracted to the north London outfit until 2024. Moreover, they face stiff competition from the Citizens, who are reportedly also interested in the player as a solution to their ageing midfield.

Jesse Lingard fuels exit rumours by linking up with Mino Raiola

Jesse Lingard has linked up with Paul Pogba's agent

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has fuelled exit rumours by reportedly teaming up with Mino Raiola. According to the Daily Mail, the 27-year-old has begun talks with the super-agent, who also works for Paul Pogba, and the club are reportedly unhappy about the association.

The report has intensified speculation of the midfielder's potential exit from Old Trafford, especially as his long-term future at the club has been under question in the last few months.

Lingard is yet to register a single goal or assist in the Premier League in the present campaign. His contract with the Red Devils is set to expire at the end of next season, with any talks of an extension failing to materialise.

The England international is now believed to be considering his options elsewhere and it remains to be seen if his alleged association with Raiola will help him secure a move out of Manchester.

Red Devils eye summer move for Edinson Cavani

PSG's Edinson Cavani will be available as a free agent next summer

Manchester United have been alerted of Edinson Cavani's refusal to renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and have now reportedly entered the race for his signature.

According to L'Equipe, the Red Devils have made initial contact with the Ligue 1 giants over the possible signing of the striker and could make an offer if there is a possibility of their qualification into the Champions League next season. Chelsea are also among the parties interested in the Uruguay international and have made a formal enquiry as they look to bolster their attacking options.

Cavani was reported to have had a pre-contract agreement with Atletico Madrid that could see him join them on a two-year deal in the summer but he is yet to sign any papers to seal it.

