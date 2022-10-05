Red Star Belgrade vs Ferencvarosi Prediction and Betting Tips | October 6, 2022 

Red Star Belgrade will host Ferencvarosi at the Stadium Rajko Mitic on Thursday (October 6) in the UEFA Europa League .

The Red-Whites are enjoying a brilliant run of form in the league and are on course to win their sixth straight Serbian SuperLiga title. They have, however, failed to replicate that form in the continent, falling to a 1-0 defeat to Monaco in their first group game before losing 2-1 to Trabzonspor in their second.

Red Star Belgrade sit rock-bottom in their group with zero points and will be desperate to pick up their first continental win of the season.

Ferencvarosi, meanwhile, have been solid in both their domestic and European assignments this season. They beat Trabzonspor 3-2 in their Europa League opener despite playing with ten men for 74 minutes. They then beat Monaco 1-0 away, with Balint Vecsei coming off the bench to score the winner.

The visitors sit atop their European group with six points from six and will look to continue their winning streak.

Red Star Belgrade vs Ferencvarosi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the third meeting between the two teams. They last faced off in a two-legged tie of the now defunct European Cup Winners' Cup in the 1974-75 season, where the Green Eagles pciked up a 4-3 aggregate win.

The visitors have had eight meetings against Serbian opposition, winning four times, drawing twice and losing the other two.

The hosts have had eight meetings against Hungarian opposition, winning just twice. They have drawn once and lost five.

Red Star have scored at least once in all but one of their ten home games this season.

The Green Eagles have conceded just two league goals away from home this season, the joint-fewest in the Hungarian top flight.

Red Star Belgrade vs Ferencvarosi Prediction

Red Star are on a three-game winning streak after picking up just one win in their five games before that. They have lost just one of their ten home games this season and will fancy their chances here.

Ferencvarosi's latest result snapped their seven-game winning streak across competitions, and they will look to bounce back here. They have been solid on the road of late and could pick up a point.

Prediction: Red Star Belgrade 1-1 Ferencvarosi

Red Star Belgrade vs Ferencvarosi Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have found the back of the net in three of the Serbian outfit's last five home games.)

Tip 3 - Ferencvarosi to score first: Yes (The visitors have scored the first goal in seven of their last eight games.)

