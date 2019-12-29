Reds step up Victor Osimhen interest, Jurgen Klopp contacted by PSG and more: Liverpool Transfer News Roundup, 29th December 2019

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool step up their interest in Lille forward Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen

Liverpool have reportedly accelerated their pursuit of Lille hitman Victor Osimhen as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his attacking depth and provide competition to his lethal front three.

According to The Express, the German tactician has ordered detailed scouting reports on the Nigerian international, who has registered 13 goals for the Ligue 1 outfit so far this season.

Lille are reportedly aware that they may have to part ways with the 20-year-old soon but it is understood that they will not consider any bids for him in the January transfer window.

Osimhen joined the French club back in July and still has four-and-a-half years left on his contract at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

PSG contact Jurgen Klopp to discuss potential move to Parc des Princes

Klopp was contacted by PSG chiefs over a potential transfer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was reportedly contacted by Paris Saint-Germain over a potential transfer to the Parc des Princes as a replacement to Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel has been on the receiving end of heavy criticism after his failure to bring about any significant development to the team on the European stage.

According to Le10Sport, PSG chiefs had spoken to Klopp in an hour-long phone call discussing the chances of his move to the French capital. The club's sporting director, Leonardo, had also walked him through the project he has in mind for the club and his expectations from the new manager.

The German tactician, however, refused to act on the call suggesting that he is content with managing Liverpool in the Premier League. The Reds currently sit 13 points clear at the summit of the English top-flight and look well on course to lift their first league title in decades.

Trent Alexander-Arnold vows to snub any potential transfer away from the club

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has vowed to snub any potential transfer away from the club and has declared his intention to stay at Anfield indefinitely if that is what it takes to become a club legend.

Speaking to Swedish newspaper Sportbladet, he said, (via The Independent) "I’ve always wanted to be a club legend. Winning titles, playing as many matches as possible, winning matches, becoming captain. Of course, I can’t become a legend if I leave Liverpool to play elsewhere. So, my focus is there and on making the club as successful as possible."

