Reims vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action this weekend as Lyon take on Reims in an important clash at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II on Friday. Lyon have enjoyed an exceptional season so far and will want to win this game.

Reims are in 12th place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The home side edged Nantes to a 2-1 victory last week and will want to put in a similar performance in this match.

Lyon, on the other hand, are engaged in a battle with Paris Saint-Germain and Lille for the Ligue 1 crown this season. Les Gones defeated Rennes by a 1-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Reims vs Lyon Head-to-Head

Lyon have a good record against Reims and have won seven games out of a total of 13 matches played between the two teams. Reims have managed four victories against Lyon and can trouble their opponents in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in November last year and ended in an emphatic 3-0 victory for Lyon. Reims were dismal on the day and will need to put in more effort this weekend.

Reims form guide in Ligue 1: W-D-D-D-L

Lyon form guide in Ligue 1: W-D-W-L-W

Reims vs Lyon Team News

Reims

Reims have no injury concerns at the moment and will be able to field a fully-fit team against Lyon this week. Nathanael Mbuku served his suspension against Nantes over the weekend and is available for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lyon have a strong squad

Lyon

Marcelo is recovering from a knock at the moment and might not be risked against Rennes this week. Lucas Paqueta served a suspension against Rennes in Lyon's previous Ligue 1 match and will be back in action this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Marcelo

Suspended: None

Reims vs Lyon Predicted XI

Reims Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Predrag Rajkovic; Ghislain Konan, Yunis Abdelhamid, Wout Faes, Thomas Foket; Moreto Cassama; Nathanael Mbuku, Xavier Chavalerin, Moussa Doumbia, Mathieu Cafaro; Boulaye Dia

Lyon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes; Mattia De Sciglio, Sinaly Diomande, Jason Denayer, Leo Dubois; Houssem Aouar, Thiago Mendes, Lucas Paqueta; Karl Toko Ekambi, Memphis Depay, Tinotenda Kadewere

Reims vs Lyon Prediction

Lyon have a powerful squad at their disposal and will be intent on giving Lille and Paris Saint-Germain a run for their money this season. Rudi Garcia has done a commendable job with Les Gones and will want to make a statement on the pitch this week.

Reims are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset but will have to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this fixture. Lyon have better players in their ranks and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Reims 0-2 Lyon

