Reinier completes Los Blancos medical, Kante wants Bernabeu move next summer, and more: Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup, 11th January 2020

Both the French midfielders are on Real Madrid's radar

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Real Madrid transfer news roundup.

Real Madrid have stepped up their plans to sign players in January and not wait until next summer. The aggressive approach gives the Los Blancos a huge edge in this year's chase for the La Liga title and other trophies.

On that note, we look at today's best Real Madrid transfer news making the headlines, including a done deal.

Reinier completes Real Madrid medical

Reinier Jesus

Brazilian starlet Reinier Jesus has undergone his medicals and will be announced a Real Madrid player on January 19 when he eventually turns 18-years-old, confirm Marca.

Real Madrid have continued their trend of signing young players from Brazil. Reinier joins the likes of Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo who have joined the Los Blancos in the last couple of seasons.

Real Madrid have paid €30million to Brazilian side Flamengo and the 17-year-old is expected to sign a six-and-a-half-year contract. Reinier will join Real Madrid on February 9th after his commitments with the Brazilian Olympic team.

Kante ready to quit Chelsea

N'Golo Kante

Chelsea have been shocked by N'golo Kante's demands of leaving the club next summer as the Frenchman is now looking for a fresh challenge, reports Daily Star.

Kante joined Chelsea back in 2016 and so far has helped them to Premier League, FA Cup, and Europa Cup triumphs. However, the former Leicester City midfielder now sees his future elsewhere and is keen to play in Spain.

Daily Star understands that Kante shares a very strong relationship with Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane and wants to join the Los Blancos next summer.

It is also alleged that Real Madrid will certainly make a move for Paul Pogba next summer which would allow Kante to play with Pogba both at club and international level.

However, signing Kante will not be easy as Chelsea will demand over £100million from Real Madrid or any team who would hope to sign the Frenchman next summer.

Milinkovic-Savic eyed as a summer target

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Real Madrid are eager to bolster their midfield and have targetted Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as a potential transfer option, claims Fichajes.

Manager Zinedine Zidane has now failed twice to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United and now is staging an alternative transfer strategy. Milinkovic-Savic, who is 24, is a similar box-to-box player like Pogba and Real Madrid believe it would be easier to negotiate a deal with Lazio.

The Serbian has a £110million price tag on his head which Real Madrid will happily pay as they could see the likes of Luka Modric, James Rodrigues, and Isco quit Santiago Bernabeu next summer.

Milinkovic-Savic is a powerful midfielder with an eye for goal, something Zidane was known for in his days and the Los Blancos manager is eager to sign the 24-year-old Serbian powerhouse before the start of next season.

Malaga star Hugo Vallejo set to join Real Madrid

Hugo Vallejo

Real Madrid have accelerated their plans to sign the talented attacker Hugo Vallejo from Malaga, reports Diario AS.

Los Blancos were initially ready to wait until the next summer and sign him on a free transfer. However, following strong interests from Barcelona and Valencia, Real Madrid want to get the deal done in January itself.

It is believed that Vallejo will be sent back on loan for the remainder of this season and will only return to Santiago Bernabeu next season.

