Rennes vs Lens prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 is back in action with a new edition this weekend as Rennes take on Lens on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent over the past year and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture.

Rennes secured a sixth-place finish in Ligue 1 last season and were not at their best for much of their campaign. The home side has an impressive squad and will want to take it up a notch this year.

Lens, on the other hand, finished only one point behind Rennes and exceeded expectations with some impressive performances. The away side can pack a punch on its day and has a point to prove in this match.

Pour celles et ceux qui auraient perdu l'habitude, on vous rappelle quelques bases avant de retrouver un Roazhon Park en vie. 😏 pic.twitter.com/SPnlYoNjqF — Stade Rennais F.C. (@staderennais) August 6, 2021

Rennes vs Lens Head-to-Head

Rennes have a good record against Lens and have won 13 matches out of a total of 27 games played between the two teams. Lens have managed seven victories against Rennes and will need to step up in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Rennes form guide in Ligue 1: W-L-L-D-D

Lens form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-D-L-D

Rennes vs Lens Team News

Rennes need to win this game

Rennes

Rennes have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will want to name a strong team this weekend. Eduardo Camavinga has decided to stay with the club for another season and is set to feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lens need to win this game. Image Source: La Voix du Nord

Lens

Massadio Haidara and Gael Kakuta have recovered from their injuries and are available for selection. Facundo Medina is suspended at the moment, however, and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Facundo Medina

Rennes vs Lens Predicted XI

Rennes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfred Gomis; Faitout Maouassa, Nayef Aguerd, Loic Bade, Hamari Traore; Benjamin Bourigeaud, Eduardo Camavinga, Flavien Tait; Martin Terrier, Jeremy Doku, Kamaldeen Sulemana

[PROS]



Mettez-vous dans le bain de cette nouvelle saison avec le long format 𝐏𝐫𝐞́𝐩𝐚' ! 🔥



À voir ou à revoir ici👇 — Stade Rennais F.C. (@staderennais) August 7, 2021

Lens Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jean-Louis Leca; Massadio Haidara, Steven Fortes, Jonathan Gradit; Jonathan Clauss, Deiver Machado, Seko Fofana, Cheick Oumar Doucoure; Gael Kakuta, Ignatius Ganago, Florian Sotoca

Rennes vs Lens Prediction

Rennes have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on securing European qualification this year. The likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Jeremy Doku have grown in stature over the past year and will want to prove their mettle this season.

Lens have been impressive in Ligue 1 and will look to pull off another upset this weekend. Rennes are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Rennes 2-1 Lens

