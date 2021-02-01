Rennes vs Lorient prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold with another group of games this week as Rennes take on Lorient in a Brittany Derby at the Stade de la Route de Lorient on Wednesday. Rennes are yet to meet expectations this season and will have to be at their best in this match.

Lorient are currently 18th place in the Ligue 1 standings and will have to work hard to avoid relegation this season. The away side stunned reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain over the weekend and will look to pull off yet another upset in this fixture.

Rennes, on the other hand, have largely managed to recover from their disappointing start to the Ligue 1 campaign but still have plenty of work to do to finish in the top four. Les Rennais are in fifth place in the league standings and cannot afford to lose this match.

Rennes vs Lorient Head-to-Head

Rennes have an excellent record against Lorient and have won 19 matches out of a total of 36 games played between the two teams. Lorient have managed only nine victories against Rennes and need to take it up a notch in this encounter.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in December last year and ended in a comfortable 3-0 victory for Rennes. Lorient struggled to keep the ball on the day and will need to put in a better performance this week.

Rennes form guide in Ligue 1: L-W-D-D-W

Lorient form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-L-L-D

Rennes vs Lorient Team News

Rennes need to win this game

Rennes

Flavien Tait, Daniele Rugani, James Lea Siliki, and Serhou Guirassy are currently injured for Rennes and will not play a part in this game. Benjamin Bourigeaud served his suspension against Lille and is available for selection this week.

Injured: Flavien Tait, Daniele Rugani, James Lea Siliki, Serhou Guirassy

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lorient can cause an upset. Image Source: FC Lorient

Lorient

Thomas Fontaine is currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this match. Stephane Diarra is also carrying a knock and might not feature against Rennes this week.

Injured: Thomas Fontaine

Doubtful: Stephane Diarra

Suspended: None

Rennes vs Lorient Predicted XI

Rennes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Romain Salin; Faitout Maouassa, Nayef Aguerd, Gerzino Nyamsi, Hamari Traore; Steven Nzonzi, Eduardo Camavinga, Adrien Truffert; Martin Terrier, Jeremy Doku, Clement Grenier

Lorient Predicted XI (5-4-1): Matthieu Dreyer; Jerome Hergault, Jeremy Morel, Julien Laporte, Andrew Gravillon, Houboulang Mendes; Enzo Le Fee, Laurent Abergel, Thomas Monconduit, Armand Lauriente; Adrian Grbic

Rennes vs Lorient Prediction

Rennes have built an excellent squad over the past year but will need to build a string of victories to challenge Monaco for a place in the top four. Les Rennais have not been at their best in recent weeks and will have to step up to the plate on Wednesday.

Lorient are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset and will have to work hard to replicate their heroics in this game. Rennes are the better side on paper and are likely to win this fixture.

Prediction: Rennes 2-1 Lorient

