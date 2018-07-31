Report: Chelsea Star Offered New Contract Worth £290,000 per Week

N'Golo Kante (R) will earn more than Eden Hazard at Chelsea

What's the story?

Chelsea have offered N'Golo Kante a new contract which will make him the highest-paid player at the club, according to The Times. The French midfielder currently has a contract that expires in 2021.

In a bid to keep him at the club, The Blues are looking to offer him a new five-year deal that is worth £15m per season. That amounts to nearly £290,000 per week - double what he is currently earning.

In case you didn't know...

Chelsea signed Kante from Leicester City two years ago in a deal worth £30m after he had helped the Foxes win the Premier League. The midfielder signed with the Stamford Bridge club even though they were not in the Champions League that year.

Kante slowly imposed himself as he did with Leicester and his performances saw him win the PFA Player of the Year award in 2016/17 - an award rarely given to defensive midfielders - as the Blues won the league title.

Heart of the matter

After helping France win the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Kante has attracted the attention of European clubs. Kante made more interceptions than anyone at the World Cup (20) and played each and every game in Les Bleus' successful campaign.

1 - N'Golo Kante has made more tackles (289) and interceptions (235) than any other PL player since the start of last season. Award. pic.twitter.com/ptNQ7ekjHy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 8, 2017

The report states that Paris Saint-Germain are looking to bring him back to France and that is what the Premier League side are looking to avoid. PSG can afford to double his current wages and that is why Chelsea are looking to do the same in a bid to keep him in London.

Video: Best of Kante in 2018

What's next?

The highest-paid player at Chelsea in the current squad is Eden Hazard who is on £220,000 per week. Although they are willing to pay Hazard as much as Kante, his wish to leave the club has put that on hold with Real Madrid and Barcelona both linked with the Belgian forward.

With Danny Drinkwater possibly on his way out of the club and Tiemoue Bakayoko failing to impress so far, it is imperative for Chelsea and Maurizio Sarri to ensure Kante stays at the club for the long term.

Sarri has already brought Jorginho to the club in a deal worth £50m while Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino has also been linked. But the Uruguayan midfielder, who played a crucial role at the World Cup, will cost at least £32m.

