Olympique Lyonnais have rejected a player plus cash deal from Arsenal for highly-rated midfielder Houssem Aouar, according to L’Équipe. The 22-year-old has been impressive for the French side as they secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and will face Manchester City for a place in the semis.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who is a big admirer of the midfielder, has offered Mattéo Guendouzi plus cash for the Lyon midfielder. However, the French side want only money for Aouar as they are covered in the midfield department.

🎙️ @HoussemAouar: "We get a lot of messages from supporters. This is a #UCL quarter-final and we will do everything to qualify."#UCL #ManCityOL — OL English 🇬🇧 (@OL_English) August 14, 2020

Arsenal have a bid rejected for Houssem Aouar

Houssem Aouar has had another great season at Groupama Stadium, scoring nine goals and contributing seven assists for the French side. The 22-year-old has attracted attention from a host of European giants due to his technical ability and creativity.

Houssem Aouar is a target for Arsenal this summer

The versatile midfielder has been the subject of interest from Premier League side Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola singing his praises after last season's group game against Lyon.

"Houssem Aouar is a very good player. He is incredible. We talk a lot about (Tanguy) Ndombele, but Aouar is also excellent. He's always very calm with the ball at his feet, with an excellent technical quality."

🎙️ @HoussemAouar: "We must remember the past meetings with them but this will be a completely different game. We are a tight-knit group. We will play this game with humility and confidence."#UCL #ManCityOL pic.twitter.com/rVDHzL4s52 — OL English 🇬🇧 (@OL_English) August 14, 2020

With Lyon scheduled to take on Manchester City for a place in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, Aouar understandably was a huge talking point. The player captained his boyhood club during the second leg success against Juventus was asked about the persistent links to a move to the Premier League.

Advertisement

"I don't know if it's a job interview tomorrow night but it's always flattering to have your name linked with clubs like that. If I'm honest it's not relevant ahead of a big game."

"I'm 100 per cent focussed on Lyon because these are really important games and I'm excited to be a part of them"

Aouar's manager Rudi Garcia was much more emphatic, "He can only leave if we win the Champions League", he said.

Arsenal are in the market for a midfielder, with Dani Ceballos looking increasingly likely to stay at Real Madrid. Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey has also been mentioned as an alternative to the Frenchman, as Arsneal look to bolster their ranks in the centre of the park this summer.

Also Read: 5 most underrated players in the Premier League