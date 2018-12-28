Report: PSG want to hold talks with out of contract Arsenal star

PSG are keen on approaching Ramsey next month to woo him to France.

What's the story?

Paris Saint-Germain are keen on holding talks with Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey, L'Equipe reports. The midfielder has been told by the Premier League club that he will not be offered a new contract by the club.

Ramsey becomes a free agent in June 2019, which means interested clubs can approach the Welshman next month over a potential summer switch, that won't cost them a penny.

In case you didn't know...

Ramsey is an academy product of the Welsh club, Cardiff City but made a name for himself in the Red and White of Arsenal under former manager Arsene Wenger.

Despite being told by his club that his contract won't be extended, the midfielder has been proving his worth for club. He has featured in 16 of the 19 Premier League games for the Gunners, providing 6 assists in the process.

He is also a target for Italian giants, Juventus and German titans, Bayern Munich, who too do not want to miss out on a top-class player who will be available for free at the end of the season.

The heart of the matter...

French daily L'Equipe has reported that PSG are interested in bringing the 28-year-old to the French capital next summer and are willing to hold talks with the player as soon as the transfer window opens.

With Adrien Rabiot all but set to join Barcelona next summer, Thomas Tuchel would want an experienced and reliable player in the midfield behind the trio of Neymar, Mbappe and Cavani.

It is because of this urgency that PSG want to secure the services of the player ahead of the other suitors.

Rumour Rating - 6/10

L'Equipe is a reliable source of information as far as Ligue 1 is considered. And the author of the article, Damien Degorre publishes on PSG regularly.

Also, PSG are in dire need of some midfield reinforcements and might want to make a move for Ramsey, before other clubs come sniffing around.

What's next?

PSG narrowly avoided defeat in their last Ligue 1 fixture and are back in action only a week into the new year in a French Cup fixture.

While Unai Emery has urged Ramsey to focus on his current club at the moment, despite interest from some of the biggest European clubs.

