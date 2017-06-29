Reports: £35 million midfielder undergoes medical at Chelsea

The AS Monaco superstar is pivotal to Chelsea manager Antonio Conte's plans.

Antonio Conte is close to completing his first signing of this window

What’s the story?

Chelsea have just won the Premier League title for the second time in 3 years and for the first time under new manager Antonio Conte. However, the Blues are not sitting on their laurels and are already planning for the upcoming season. According to English daily Mirror, the Stamford Bridge outfit are set to conclude their first piece of business this summer as Monaco superstar Tiemoue Bakayoko is close to completing a proposed £35m move to the London outfit.

The report adds that the Frenchman has already undergone his medical with the Stamford Bridge outfit and the announcement of his arrival could coincide with Chelsea’s kit launch, which is scheduled for Saturday morning.

In case you didn’t know…

Bakayoko played a starring role in Monaco’s Ligue 1 winning season, making an astonishing 51 appearances for the Stade Louis II outfit. The 22-year-old also helped his side reach the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League, where they were knocked out by eventual runners-up Juventus.

His impressive performances for Monaco saw some of Europe’s biggest clubs monitor him and he was also heavily linked with a move to Manchester United.

The heart of the matter

Bakayoko is arriving at Stamford Bridge to partner N’Golo Kante in the heart of Chelsea’s midfield as the duo will provide a solid base for the attacking players to flourish in Antonio Conte’s favored 3-4-3 formation.

However’s the Frenchman’s arrival doesn’t come without its own price, as the Italian manager is reportedly set to sanction the sale of midfielder Nemanja Matic to Manchester United as the Serbian is no longer in his plans. Matic will be reuniting with his former manager Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, bringing an end to his 3-year-long second spell with the Blues.

Video

Author's Take

Conte is not satisfied with just winning the Premier League and has his eyes set on the UEFA Champions League. Bakayoko’s signing is the first step towards achieving that goal, however, it remains to be seen how the Frenchman would adapt to life in England.

There are also qualms about the departure of Matic to a direct rival, with the Serbian one of the most consistent performers for the Blues over the last 3 years. The Stamford Bridge outfit are also reportedly in advanced talks with Juventus’ Alex Sandro and Everton’s Romelu Lukaku.