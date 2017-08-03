Reports: Arturo Vidal agrees personal terms with Inter Milan

The Chilean international reportedly wants a move back to Italy.

by Shambhu Ajith Rumours 03 Aug 2017, 17:37 IST

Spalletti is ready to spend big money to strengthen his midfield.

What's the story?

The number of problems on Carlo Ancelotti's plate is snowballing. With abysmal showings in pre-season friendlies, Bayern have chanced upon a host of problems. The tough break is reportedly set to extend as Calcio Mercato is now reporting that Arturo Vidal has agreed on personal terms with Inter Milan and is set to force a move to the Italian side.

The offer on Vidal's table is a staggering wage amount of €7.5m a year according to the report. And Inter are reportedly willing to offer a sum in the ballpark of €50m to convince Bayern to part with the 30-year-old Chile international.

In case you didn't know...

Vidal moved to Munich from Juventus in July 2015 for a fee of €37m on a four-year contract.

The box-to-box midfielder had earlier been linked with Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United but are now ready to snub them in a bid to move to Italy.

Even if reports of personal terms having been agreed are true, it will be difficult for Inter to persuade the Bayern top brass to sell Vidal as Ancelotti and Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has insisted time and again that he is not for sale.

Also read: Mario Götze: Unquenched and still flickering

The heart of the matter

Vidal has won two Bundesliga titles since joining Bayern Munich and is touted as one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the world.

The 30-year-old is no stranger to the Serie A. Before joining Bayern, Vidal played four seasons at Juventus and won the Scudetto in his debut season in which saw the Bianconeri finish the campaign undefeated. The formidable partnership he formed with Claudio Marchisio and Andre Pirlo in the centre of the pitch under the tutelage of Antonio Conte helped re-establish Juventus as a dominant force in Europe.

The under Massimiliano Allegri, Vidal donned the role of an attacking midfielder and carried out his duties with aplomb.

The Nerazzurri manager Luciano Spalletti who has already signed 24-year-old Matias Vecino and Borja Valero from Fiorentina is apparently not done bolstering his midfield ranks and has now made Vidal his priority.

The Chilean is adequately bestowed with almost all the gifts a centre-midfielder in this day and age would aspire to possess. He has a wide passing range, is not shaken off the ball easily and is a strong and bellicose presence on the pitch. He also has the lungs which enable him to cover every blade of grass on the ground and then some.

However, Ancelotti sees Vidal as a significant part of his lineup and had laughed off the interest that emanated from England earlier.

Video

Author's Take

Vidal is one of the best central midfielders in the world. The Milan sides have been on a spending spree as they look to restore the clubs to their former glory. If the deal goes through, Inter will benefit from the quality that Vidal will bring to the side.

Also read: 5 reasons why Carlo Ancelotti and Bayern Munich are in trouble