Reports: Barcelona put 12 first-team players on their transfer list 

Barcelona have put 12 first-team players on their transfer list to make funds for new signings, according to Sports Mole. The Catalan giants are reportedly interested in a big-money move for Inter Milan's Lautaro Martínez but player sales will be necessary for the deal to be concluded.

The report claims that the players on the transfer list are - Barcelona's second goalkeeper Neto, right-back Nelson Semedo and central defenders Samuel Umtiti, Junior Firpo and Jean-Clair Todibo. The other players on the list are midfielders Arturo Vidal, Carles Alena, Rafinha and Ivan Rakitic, winger Ousmane Dembele, attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho and striker Martin Braithwaite.

Barcelona are reportedly looking to ship out as many as 1️⃣2️⃣ first-team players this summer to raise funds for new signings.



Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Rakitic and Ousmane Dembele are said to be among those deemed surplus to requirements.https://t.co/oi0uOjt9Fy — Sports Mole (@SportsMole) July 24, 2020

Barcelona looking to let go of 12 first-team players ahead of next season

Barcelona recently lost the La Liga title to Real Madrid despite having been at the top of the table before the restart. Surrendering the league trophy means that if the Blaugrana fail to win the Champions League this season, they will be without silverware for the first time since the 2007-08 campaign.

The Catalan giants need major investment in certain areas of the squad, with the likes of Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi still shouldering most of the attacking responsibilities. Despite the emergence of Ansu Fati, the club will look to invest in Argentina forward Lautaro Martínez to add more firepower to their squad.

Ousmane Dembele, who moved to Barcelona for a fee of £135.5 million from Borussia Dortmund, has endured a torrid time at the club due to his injuries. The Frenchman has attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain and might be tempted by a change in scenery to get back to playing his best football.

Nelson Semedo of FC Barcelona competes for the ball with Ander Barrenetxea of Real Sociedad

Nelson Semedo petered out in the second half of the season, with Sergi Roberto occupying the right-back position in crunch games. Quique Setién will certainly look to add a right-back to the squad if the Portuguese does leave the Camp Nou.

The duo of Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic has featured regularly but probably don't have the engine to run the midfield in the long term. Samuel Umtiti and Junior Firpo have also struggled for game time and are probably expendable.

Advertisement

Barcelona spent 130m on coutinho, 130M on ousmane Dembele & 100M on Griezmann lmao talk about bad investments why they have gone down so much! — ADEWALE ADELEKE (@ChairmanHKN) July 17, 2020

Carles Alena, Rafinha, Jean-Clair Todibo and Philippe Coutinho have all spent last season on loan and the club will likely be keen to cash in on the quartet. Martin Braithwaite, who was signed as a stop-gap for an injured Suarez, hasn't been afforded opportunities when the Uruguayan has been fit.