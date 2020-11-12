Bayern Munich have turned their attention to RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano after deciding not to offer veteran centre-back, Jerome Boateng a new deal.

The report comes from Christian Falk of Sport Bild, as he claims Bayern Munich want to replace Boateng this summer with a long-term addition. Upamecano, who is on the radar of various Premier League clubs, has been identified as his successor.

Boateng recorded 39 appearances for Bayern Munich last season, steering them to the Champions League, Bundesliga, and DFB-Pokal among other major honors.

The centre-back starred in the Champions League Final alongside David Alaba in the heart of the German club's defense. He will be a free agent in the summer of 2021, and Bayern are looking to part ways with him.

Bayern Munich continue to chase Bundesliga players from fellow title contenders

Bayern Munich target Dayot Upamecano has been inconsistent for RB Leipzig this season

The report suggests London rivals Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur are aiming to benefit from Boateng's experience and abilities.

Meanwhile, Upamecano has been linked with a move away from Leipzig since last season, with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool understood to be keeping tabs on him.

A product of the Valenciennes youth squad, Upamecano signed for RB Leipzig in 2017 for €10 million, after a brief spell at Red Bull Salzburg. The 22-year-old quickly adapted to the Bundesliga, displaying composure and confidence on the ball beside a sharp sense of defensive awareness.

Unsere Story: Darum verlängert Bayern nicht mit Boateng https://t.co/fRmwgXAd5A — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) November 12, 2020

However, the Bayern Munich target has been in questionable form this season and has committed a few high-profile mistakes. His error in the Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain led to the opening goal and was an unusual loss of concentration.

Upamecano averages 2.3 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per game this season. He also completes 88% of his passes and attempts at least seven long balls per match.

Despite the impressive statistics, Leipzig manager Julen Nagelsmann feels the Bayern Munich target must improve some aspects of his game. While pointing out Upamecano's mistakes, he said

"The mistakes he's making are all starting the same way. He wants to pass the ball to the attackers right away once he's won it. That simply does not work all the time. I can see a learning curve."

Nagelsmann added:

"He has to recognise when he can play the ball forward and when not. He is used to playing the ball forward fast to create a counter-attack."

Upamecano's all-round game would prosper in a fast-paced counter-attacking system such as Bayern Munich's, who like to play quick and direct football.

Following the acquisitions of Robert Lewandowski, Mario Gotze, and Niklas Sule in recent years, Bayern Munich have once again turned to a player with considerable Bundesliga experience.

Once they return from the international break, Hansi Flick and his Bayern Munich side will take on Werder Bremen at home on November 21.

