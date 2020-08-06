Chelsea are in advanced talks with Real Madrid loanee Sergio Reguilon over a potential transfer to the Premier League.

According to sources from ESPN, Chelsea are clear frontrunners for his signature as discussions between the two parties have already gained ground.

The 23-year-old recently emerged as a target for Chelsea after significantly impressing on loan at Sevilla. The Blues have previously been linked with a host of left-backs, none more than Leicester City's Ben Chilwell.

However, the Foxes have slapped an £80 million price tag on their left-back, much to Chelsea's helplessness as the club already dished out money for the signings of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

Reguilon a financial as well as technical differential for Chelsea

Chelsea target Reguilon has significantly impressed on loan at Sevilla

Reguilon made his Real Madrid debut under Santiago Solari, before finding game time under current boss Julen Lopetegui.

However, the arrival of Zinedine Zidane and new signings such as Ferland Mendy pushed him down the pecking order, after which he was transferred on a temporary basis to Sevilla.

The Spanish side are willing to snap him up permanently, but the above report states that the Chelsea target would like to test himself in the Premier League.

🗣"It could happen Real Madrid need to sell"



Spanish football expert Alvaro Montero on Chelsea signing Sergio Reguilón pic.twitter.com/O7Smtl1tx8 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 5, 2020

Reguilon had earlier lifted the lid on his exit from Real Madrid, saying:

"I have a very clear conscience because I left everything out there for Real Madrid. Others made that decision and I can't do anything but do my job to the very best. It's what I did in Madrid and I try to do it now at Sevilla."

"I left Madrid on good terms, I wasn't mad at anyone. Everything was a mutual agreement. It's impossible for me to leave in a bad way."

Chelsea need an upgrade at left-back as Marcos Alonso cannot be trusted in a four-man defence

With two goals and four assists this La Liga season, the Chelsea target established himself as one of the best full-backs across the division.

Besides Chelsea, Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have all inquired about the player, although none of them are close to Lampard's side.

Chelsea have an option to buy him on loan or on a permanent deal worth £22 million, which is substantially lesser than Chilwell's asking price. The West Londoners have also expressed their interest in other left-backs such as Atalanta's Robin Gosens, AFC Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico and Porto's Alex Telles.

Signing Reguilon would be a shrewd piece of business as far as Chelsea are concerned, not just because he offers a financial differential but also a technical one.

Reguilon is an exciting prospect who enjoys venturing forward and combining with the wingers. He often doesn't need a second invitation to cross, while the Spaniard is also a neat defender.

Chelsea, having already bolstered their attacking armoury, are set to splash the cash for a left-back and centre-back. Marcos Alonso's susceptibility in a four-man defence, coupled with Emerson's slump in form, has called for reinforcements at Chelsea.

