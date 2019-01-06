Reports: Chelsea eyeing a shock move for star striker

Cavani could be a Chelsea player very soon

Chelsea is reportedly preparing a bid of €50 million to sign star Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani from Paris St Germain. If the move does materialize, a lot of goalscoring issues would be resolved at Chelsea.

The Sunday Express in its exclusive has published that Maurizio Sarri is keen to sign the Uruguayan who moved from Napoli to Paris Saint-Germain in a record deal 6 years ago.

Having scored just 38 goals so far in the Premier League, Sarri has lost his confidence in his attackers and his identified Edinson Cavani as a solution. They have scored the lowest number of goals amongst the other Top 6 clubs and it needs to be resolved if they have to compete for the title.

Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata are the frontline strikers in the club who are in desperate need of goals. Mitchy Batshuyi has gone out on loan and calling him back could be an option too. Maurizio Sarri has decided to remodel his squad and will be offloading six to seven players very soon.

Edinson Cavani has formed a good partnership with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at PSG and PSG is one of the only two teams who are yet to lose a game across Europe. Cavani has been an integral part of the system and hence it might be difficult to prise him away from the Ligue 1 leaders.

However, there are chances that PSG might have to balance their books which could involve selling one of their star players. Selling Mbappe or Neymar might be difficult and the club may get tempted by the 50 million offer for Edinson Cavani.

Cavani is now no longer the central figure at PSG and he could also be interested in a move to Chelsea where he will become the lead striker alongside Eden Hazard and Christian Pulisic.

Cavani was earlier linked to Arsenal and Manchester United in the Premier League and a move to England seems imminent this time.

