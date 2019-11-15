Reports: Chelsea had €50 million bid rejected for Serie A star

Yogi P FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 15 Nov 2019, 17:40 IST SHARE

Elseid Hysaj.

Reports have emerged that Chelsea had a bid rejected by Napoli for Elseid Hysaj according to the player's agent, Mario Giuffredi. He revealed that the Blues made a €50 million bid for the right-back in 2018 but the Serie A side turned down the offer.

Talking to Radio Punto Nuovo, Giuffredi said:

"Whatever happens with him, the outcome will be great. If we leave, we'll do what we had to do in the summer. If we don't leave, Napoli will lose the player on a free transfer, but it'll always work out for us. A year-and-a-half ago, Napoli could've taken €50m from Chelsea. If Hysaj stays at Napoli, the Neapolitan club risks losing the player for nothing."

Chelsea had just signed Jorginho from Napoli at that time and it was just days after the arrival of Maurizio Sarri. While the latter has already left the club for Juventus, the Italian midfielder has become a vital part of Frank Lampard's ever-improving side.

Hysaj's contract at the Naples club is coming to an end next summer and Napoli have to find a club to sell him to this January. Otherwise, they risk losing him on a free transfer just like Dries Mertens and Jose Callejon.

Napoli have failed to agree with Mertens and Callejon about a new deal and an exit from the club seems very likely for the pair. Antonio Conte's Inter Milan have been linked with the Belgian forward and that could be a possible destination when the time comes.