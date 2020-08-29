Chelsea have reportedly opened talks with Serie A giants AC Milan for the transfer of Gianluigi Donnarumma as they aim to replace the out-of-sorts Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer.

As per latest updates from Football Insider, Chelsea are determined to get rid of Kepa following a substandard season between the sticks.

The Blues have been linked with a host of goalkeepers in the past few months, including the likes of Jan Oblak and Nick Pope. They were most recently in pursuit of Rennes shot-stopper Edouard Mendy, but difficulty in negotiations means Lampard is now set to turn his attention toward Donnarumma.

The latter, who has a wealth of experience despite his tender age, is entering the final year of his deal with AC Milan.

Chelsea set to loan Kepa out in order to accommodate new goalkeeper

Chelsea target Gianluigi Donnarumma has made over 200 senior team appearances for AC Milan

With AC Milan vulnerable to losing their young sensation, Chelsea believe they can capitalise and lure Donnarumma to Stamford Bridge with the prospect of top-tier European football and trophies.

Donnarumma is valued at an astonishing £50 million by his club, but Chelsea would feel they can negotiate a deal since the gloveman is in the final year of his contract.

Chelsea had the worst defensive record in the Premier League among the teams that finished in the top half of the table, with much criticism thrown at Kepa for his poor save percentage and inconsistency.

Lampard has seemingly lost faith in the world's most expensive goalkeeper, although he did not openly claim that Kepa is not part of his plans. Speaking on why he had dropped him for Chelsea's final game of the season, he said:

"I have long, hard thinks about everything, not just individual positions but how we are as a team. The idea that we haven’t kept a clean sheet is definitely not just a reflection of the goalkeeper, but something that we have to work on as a team. I don’t want to pinpoint it on Kepa today. Kepa decision was a choice, probably in recent form and recent situation a tough time for him."

Kepa endured a difficult time at Chelsea in the recently concluded Premier League season

Owing to the player's wages and transfer fee, it might prove difficult for Chelsea to offload Kepa, especially with the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It'll be interesting to see if Chelsea do consider beefing up their ranks in that particular position after already having splurged in this transfer window. Perhaps Lampard could work on restoring confidence in his goalkeeper in order to avoid losses as well.

Kick-off at 3pm (UK) for the Blues today! 🙌 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 29, 2020

Chelsea have already signed Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell.

