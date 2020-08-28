Chelsea's potential new signing Thiago Silva will do a great job for the club, according to former Brazil international Rivaldo.

The legendary name in world football believes Silva still has plenty to offer at the top level, owing to his excellent positioning and overall experience.

Rivaldo claimed that Silva is one of those footballers who can continue until their late 30s, while also adding that he would be a commanding voice in Frank Lampard's young brigade.

After eight seasons and 315 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain, Thiago Silva finally bid goodbye after his contract with the French champions expired at the end of the recently concluded season.

'Silva should be the leading voice at Chelsea' - Rivaldo

Thiago Silva could be Frank Lampard's fifth major signing at Chelsea this summer

Silva is still going strong at the age of 35, as witnessed in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich where he was arguably PSG's best performer on the day.

What could have been a fairy tale finish with the French giants finished with a narrow defeat against Hansi Flick's side.

Silva is now set for another challenge, as he has reportedly completed his medical prior to his move to Chelsea.

Medicals completed in Milano, contract signed and sent to the club yesterday afternoon, official announcement soon for Thiago Silva to Chelsea. Confirmed. 🔵 #CFC #Chelsea #ThiagoSilva — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2020

Brazilian great Rivaldo was in awe of the Chelsea-bound defender's professionalism. He backed Silva to succeed at Stamford Bridge ahead of a free transfer, stating:

"At 35, Thiago Silva will sign for two seasons with Chelsea and I'm confident that he will do a great job there, as he is a great centre back with excellent positioning and vast experience of world football."

Rivaldo continued, mentioning how Silva's leadership acumen could hold key for Chelsea this season.

"I think he still comes with plenty to offer. I'd back him to produce good football in the Premier League and should be a commanding voice in Frank Lampard's otherwise young squad."

Rivaldo concluded:

"Nowadays, many players extend their careers until their late-thirties and Silva is a good example of that, as I was in my time. If you keep yourself in good physical condition you can easily play at the highest level until 36, 37 years old."

Timo Werner is one of the many new marquee additions to the Chelsea setup

Thiago Silva is set to become Chelsea's fifth major addition this summer. The club has been on a spending spree, having already snapped up Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell and Malang Sarr this window.

German wonderkid Kai Havertz is also set to sign for Chelsea in the coming days, while they are also linked with West Ham's Declan Rice.

Silva is set to pen a two-year deal at Chelsea, meaning one of the centre-halves at the club will either be loaned out or offloaded. Regardless, the Brazilian should slot straight into the starting XI with one of the younger defenders.

Lampard's Chelsea begin their Premier League journey with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on August 14.

