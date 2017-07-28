Reports: Chelsea set to make surprise move for Everton star

Conte has named the players on his wishlist and the Everton star is one of them.

Conte wants 4 more signings this summer.

What's the story?

Chelsea Manager Antonio Conte's tact seems to have come good, and team owner Roman Abramovich has given him the nod to go ahead and make a killing in the transfer market.

The Italian has obliged and hit the drawing board to put a finger on Everton youngster Tom Davies, according to The Sun.

In case you didn't know...

Conte definitely knows his way around the fans and his club's management. This is likely the reason why Chelsea is now ready to splurge £140m so that they can secure 4 more signings this summer.

The Blues' time in the market hasso far has been marred by a lethargic mood. After having lost out on Romelu Lukaku, the Stamford Bridge outfit is slowly getting back on track with the signings of Alvaro Morata and Antonio Rudiger.

Read more: Reports: Chelsea plot double swoop for 2 premier league stars

Heart of the matter

That Antonio Conte is not over the moon about Chelsea's transfer activity is no secret. He even went on to mention the names of Harry Kane and Kyle Walker to indicate that his top summer targets have not been secured.

The Chelsea boss' expression of discontentment has borne fruit and has resulted in him being promised more funds.

That assurance has put Everton's 19-year-old center midfielder Tom Davies on top of Conte's list.

Davies, who started 18 times for Everton in the 2016/17 season scored 2 goals and picked up 3 assists in the Premier League. The English teenager has been impressive for the Toffees and won 3 club honours:

Everton Young Player of the Season: 2016–17

Everton Goal of the Season: 2016–17

Everton Performance of the Season: 2016–17

After getting an assist in his first match and equalling the 2016/17 season's fastest goal of the season in Everton's 4-2 victory over Leicester, Davies announced his arrival with an outstanding performance in Everton's clobbering of Manchester City.

The Premier League took note of his exceptional work rate, running and his vision adequately enhanced by his well-weighted passes. Davies's impressive showings has won him a 5-year contract extension at Goodison Park.

Conte is going to have a tough time luring the teenager away from Everton. Coming from a family of Everton supporters, Davies is the nephew of former Everton man Alan Whittle who played for the club from 1967 to 1972. The youngster joined the club at the age of 11.

Video

Author's Take

Chelsea had a tough time against Bayern in their last pre-season friendly. Conte who has the additional challenges of the Champions League this term will be needing quality reinforcements.

Having already loaned out 10 of their youngsters, Chelsea clearly likes their players tested and proved.

Tom Davies is a talent to look out for and Conte wants him signed. This could prove to be the timely big club push that a youngster of Davies' abilities needs in order to fully reach his potential and bring some silverware home for the cabinets.

Also read: Reports: Chelsea make contact with Bayern Munich star