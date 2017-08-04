Reports: Chelsea to beat Man Utd to €100m Real Madrid superstar

Real Madrid are willing to let him go to fund another transfer

Antonio Conte is all set to add firepower to Chelsea's frontline

What's the story?

Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale is the subject of a tug-of-war between Manchester United and Chelsea, with the Blues all set to win the battle, according to reports in British news outlet, The Daily Express and Spanish publication Marca. The Welshman's future has been the subject of incessant speculation this summer, despite repeated denials, and Chelsea are all set to make their second signing from Real Madrid this summer, with the player reportedly favouring a move back to London instead of Manchester. Madrid would recoup the €100m they paid for the Welshman, although this would not be anywhere close to the transfer record like it was last time around.

Previously

Bale signed for Real Madrid in the summer of 2013, with Tottenham Hotspur receiving a then world record fee of €100.8 million. The Welshman has struggled to replicate his sensational form in the Premier League in a Madrid jersey, although there have been flashes of his undoubted talent. Despite his varied injury troubles, Bale has made 150 appearances for Madrid, scoring 67 times and winning 8 trophies including 3 UEFA Champions League titles and one La Liga in his time at the club.

The heart of the matter

Bale signed a new contract with Madrid on 30th October 2016, committing to the club until the end of the 2021/22 season. Despite which, rumours of a move back to the Premier League continue unabated, leading to his agent, Jonathan Barnett, terming it a 'ridiculous, stupid story', when asked by the BBC.

However, Neymar's 222 million transfer from Barcelona to Paris St-Germain has set off a domino effect, with Kylian Mbappe now available for Barcelona. Florentino Perez is reportedly desperate to prevent his rivals from signing the Frenchman, thus forcing Madrid's hand. Reports in Spain claim that Zinedine Zidane will only authorize a move for Mbappe if one of the famed 'BBC' trio leaves the club, and Bale's the most likely candidate.

While Manchester United were initial favourites to sign the Welshman, factors such as Bale preferring to move to London coupled with Madrid and Chelsea's negotiations over Morata going well have pushed Chelsea to lead the race to sign the Welshman.

Author's Take:

Gareth Bale would improve any side in the world, and a move back to the Premier League is perhaps what he needs to revitalize his flagging career at Madrid. However, Chelsea ought to take note of the fact