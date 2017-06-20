9 star players who should make a Premier League return

They made a name for themselves in the Premier League and some have unfinished business in England

@RohithNair by Rohith Nair Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2017, 16:54 IST

Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the Premier League a likely scenario?

Ever since the influx of foreign players in the Premier League, the English game has seen a remarkable rise in quality and entertainment. Gone were the long ball tactics and one-dimensional players, replaced by clever players who weaved magic on the pitch with their displays.

But as they made a name for themselves in England, foreign clubs swooped in and took them away as the players themselves craved something different. Some moved to bigger clubs, others for more playing time.

So what if English clubs could re-sign such players a la Paul Pogba? Here’s a look at 10 players who should make a return if it were possible.

9) Mario Balotelli

Mario Balotelli seems to have pulled up his socks and delivered on his potential

A clown on the pitch back in the day when he was at Manchester City with his schoolboy antics (he still is but has matured a bit), Mario Balotelli has definitely revived his career following his departure from England. So much so that his agent Mino Raiola is even confident of making a public announcement claiming that the Italian striker could end up at Borussia Dortmund.

2011/12 was his best season in England as he scored 13 goals in 23 appearances for Manchester City while also making the most crucial assist in the club’s history (Agueroooo!). But it’s safe to say that his move to Liverpool was never going to work as Brendan Rodgers failed to get the best out of him.

Spells at AC Milan saw ups and downs but his move to Nice was a win-win for both club and player. 15 goals in 23 Ligue 1 appearances saw Nice finish third and qualify for the Champions League for the first time in history. He had only signed a one-year deal and is yet to renew.