Reports: Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur to battle for €55m-rated Juventus superstar

Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala could be set to leave the club this summer, with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur tipped as two potential destinations for the forward as per a report.

Dybala is set to enter the final year of his contract in the summer and is yet to agree terms with his club over a new deal. Should talks be prolonged until the 2021/2022 campaign, he could potentially leave the club the following summer on a free transfer, a move that Juventus will not entertain.

Due to this reason, should the 27-year-old refuse a new deal before the end of the season, the Bianconeri will cash in on the forward and move on to other targets. If Dybala is to be sold this summer, Juventus will command a fee of around €50-55m, which both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are ready to pay for his services.

Another factor that could pave the way for his exit from Turin is his lack of involvement since Andrea Pirlo took charge of the club. The former Palermo star has managed only three goals and two assists in 16 appearances in an injury-ravaged season so far.

It has been a difficult campaign for the Chelsea target, which Andrea Pirlo claimed was 'angry' about not playing games upon his return from injury earlier on in the season. Rumours of his departure have been around ever since, and now, with Alvaro Morata firmly ahead of him in the pecking order to partner Cristiano Ronaldo, a move away from Juventus appears likely.

Although Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on signing Dybala, reports suggest he is likelier to join Chelsea as opposed to the North London club. In fact, a particular report from Italy claims the Blues will be willing to offer Juventus one of three stars in a deal for the Argentine ace.

The three players in question are Jorginho Frello, Christian Pulisic, and superstar forward Timo Werner.

Jorginho was on Juventus' radar during Maurizio Sarri's spell as Bianconeri coach, but they cooled their interest in the regista upon the manager's sacking. Pulisic was in sublime form for the London club post-lockdown last season but has looked a shadow of his former self this year.

Werner's inclusion in this report is a bit bizarre, however, as he appears to be a player kept in high regard by Chelsea's German coach Thomas Tuchel despite only managing five Premier League goals so far. It remains to be seen if Chelsea will part ways with the forward in order to sign Dybala from Juventus.

