Chelsea have reportedly scouted Atletico Madrid star Jose Maria Gimenez ahead of the 2020/21 season, as per The Telegraph. The Uruguayan centre-back has been one of LaLiga Santander's most impressive defenders in recent seasons and could be the solution to Chelsea's defensive woes.

The Blues' attack is set to be bolstered by Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech in the coming season, and in all likelihood, Kai Havertz could be a Chelsea player as well. However, it is at the other end of the pitch that they have notably struggled, having conceded a staggering 54 goals in 37 games — the most of any top-half side.

Chelsea have scouted Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez as Frank Lampard assesses his options should he choose to make changes to his central defenders this summer. (Telegraph) #CFC #Atletico — ChelsTransfer (@ChelsTransfer) July 23, 2020

With the transfer window opening soon, Chelsea have made no secret of their desire to revamp the squad. A centre-back is being targeted for sure, but it remains to be seen who they can recruit. More importantly in this case, Gimenez is a player also being eyed by Manchester City.

Gimenez move being weighed up by Chelsea

Jose Gimenez is one of LaLiga's best central defenders

After being linked with a move for Declan Rice, Jose Gimenez appears to be another target that Chelsea have shortlisted. However, reports suggest that the defender has a release clause upwards of £100m and the Blues aren't likely to pay anywhere close to that amount.

Chelsea and Atletico Madrid share a good relationship with a handful of players including Filipe Luis, Diego Costa, and Alvaro Morata having donned both clubs' shirts. They would hope to capitalise on Atleti's financial constraints due to COVID-19 and take the 25-year-old Uruguayan to Stamford Bridge in the summer window.

However, it is worth noting that Lampard reportedly has to offload a centre-back or two before Chelsea can make a move for Gimenez or anyone else.

Advertisement

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea have scouted José Giménez (25) of Atlètico as an option to bring in at CB.



Some stats from this season:



71% aerial duels

71% ground duels

86% pass accuracy

1.1 interceptions per game

3.4 clearances per game

0.2 dribbled past per game pic.twitter.com/0xxLa01Ktj — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) July 23, 2020

Their other target, Rice, is set to cost them a fee of over £70m as West Ham have all but sealed their survival in the Premier League. It was rumoured that they could look to cash in on him should they have gone down, but that does not appear likely with just one game remaining.

Gimenez is a player with considerably more experience than Rice, and mainly, is more experienced playing at centre-back. The Uruguayan has made just under 200 LaLiga appearances for Diego Simeone's side since his 2013 arrival in Madrid.

Declan Rice is also on Chelsea' transfer wishlist

Reports have also suggested that Chelsea's rivals Manchester City are considering a bid for the Toledo-native. City, like Chelsea, face a dearth of quality central defenders and are likely to go big in the coming window for reinforcements.

If these claims are to be believed, two of the Premier League's most prominent and financially wealthy clubs could go toe-to-toe or Gimenez.

Also read: Manchester City eyeing €100m move for Atletico Madrid ace Jose Gimenez