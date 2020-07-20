Former Premier League champions Manchester City have reportedly enquired about the services of Jose Maria Gimenez. Duncan Castles stated on TransferPodcast that the Cityzens approached Atletico Madrid for their South American defender, but the Spanish club 'did not respond well'.

The report claims that Diego Simeone's men demanded a figure upwards of €100m for their Uruguayan star. Gimenez has been one of the most pivotal players for Simeone's Atletico, having made just under 200 appearances for Los Rojiblancos since 2013.

The Uruguayan has been admired by many clubs during his time at Atletico Madrid, including City's rivals Manchester United. He partnered his compatriot, Diego Godin, in defence for Atleti as well as Uruguay, whom he represented at two FIFA World Cups and three Copa Americas.

Gimenez one among Manchester City's numerous centre-back targets

Gimenez is high up on City's list of defensive targets

It is no secret that Manchester City needed a commanding centre-half since their club legend and former captain Vincent Kompany left. His former club has sorely missed the Belgian's presence and leadership. Pep Guardiola's side have already conceded 12 more league goals (35) with two games left in 2019/20 than they conceded in their 2018/19 campaign (23).

Now that they've been cleared to compete in the upcoming edition of the UCL, Manchester City are said to be aggressively looking for players in the market.

Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli is said to be their priority target for the centre-half position. The Senegalese has emerged as one of the leading defenders in Europe over the last few seasons. Although his arrival would drastically improve Manchester City, Koulibaly would cost them a significant amount of money.

It is worth noting, however, that he turned 29 just a month ago. Gimenez could prove to be a more sensible investment, given that he is four years younger than the Napoli man.

Another defender being considered by Manchester City is Benfica's Ruben Dias. The 23-year-old has established himself as one of the most reliable young defenders in the continent with his performances for the Aguias and Portugal. Benfica are said to be interested in cashing in on their prized asset should they receive an adequate fee for the Portuguese.

Ruben Dias is another player being eyed by City

Sevilla's Diego Carlos is another name thrown into the fray and is said to be considered as an alternative by Manchester City. The Brazilian centre-half has earned rave reviews for his displays in a Sevilla shirt. He has been vital for Sevilla's UCL push and has attracted interest from all over Europe.

