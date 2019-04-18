×
Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo might not see his contract out at Juventus

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
953   //    18 Apr 2019, 17:42 IST
Juventus v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg
Juventus v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

What's the rumour?

According to reports from Spanish media outlet AS, Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo won't see out his current contract with Juventus after their failure in the Champions League.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo has proven himself to be an asset for Juventus since his arrival from Real Madrid last summer. The Portuguese talisman is one of the top goalscorers and top assist providers in the Serie A with 19 goals and 9 assists. Thanks to his exploits, the Bianconeri are top of the Serie A table with a 17 point lead over Napoli.

Ronaldo proved his impact in the knockout stages of the Champions League. His hat-trick against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of Round of 16 singlehandedly took the Old Lady in the quarter-finals. Ronaldo scored a goal in the two legs against Ajax but unfortunately it was not enough to help the Bianconeri qualify into the semi finals.

Ronaldo has featured in the semi-finals of the Champions League for the past nine seasons before his move to Juventus. It goes without saying that Juventus brought in Cristiano Ronaldo by spending over €100 million to help in their European dream. But after winning the domestic double in the last four seasons, Juventus were knocked out in the quarter-finals of Coppa Italia by Atlanta.

The heart of the matter

Juventus' premature exit from Champions League after loss against Ajax will have a huge financial impact to the team. And Ronaldo is far from happy from the way things are going at the moment.

According to the report, Ronaldo is furious that Juventus failed despite his goals and will move out of the club in the coming season. His contract with the Old Lady ends in 2022 but Ronaldo may chose to move out earlier.

Rumor rating: 5/10

AS is a reliable source but the Italian sources are not. It is unlikely that Ronaldo will move out after just one season with Serie A giants.

What's next?

Juventus will face Fiorentina next in the Serie A.

