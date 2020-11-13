Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo could decide Juventus future based on results

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has been heavily linked with an exit in recent weeks. Reports from Football Italia (via Juve FC) state that the Portuguese superstar could take a call on his future based on Juventus' results this season.

The 35-year-old star has shown no signs of slowing down and still remains capable of winning games singlehandedly. However, with Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly earning close to €30 million a year at Juventus, the Turin club might look to offload him to reduce their wage bill and boost their finances.

While both Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo publicly remain committed to each other, there are numerous reports stating that Ronaldo's contract will not be extended, with his current deal expiring in July 2022.

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal = 🔥🔥🔥



😮 Before turning 30:

👕1⃣1⃣8⃣ Games

⚽️5⃣2⃣ Goals



😱 Since turning 30:

👕5⃣0⃣ Games

⚽️5⃣0⃣ Goals#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/J7UVYOuQNk — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) November 12, 2020

Manchester United and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are said to be interested in the 5 time Ballon d'Or winner. The report further states that PSG could be the front runners to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in the future.

Cristiano Ronaldo's time at Juventus could be coming to an end

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored plenty of important goals for Juventus.

Having signed from Real Madrid in 2018, the legendary 'number 7' has broken plenty of scoring records at Juventus, having scored an incredible 71 goals in 94 appearances.

Ronaldo has also delivered on big occasions, most notably, scoring a hat-trick in Juventus' incredible comeback win against Atletico Madrid in the 2018/19 Champions League round of 16.

While the 35-year-old superstar has won 2 consecutive Scudettos, a Champions League title has still eluded him at Juventus, as they suffered surprising losses against Ajax and Lyon in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

It is a period of transition at Juventus with Andrea Pirlo taking over the reins from Maurizio Sarri this season. It has been a mixed start under the legendary Italian and Juventus currently sit in 5th place in the Serie A table.

While winning 2 consecutive Scudettos is an amazing achievement, the one trophy which Juventus fans and Ronaldo desperately want is the UEFA Champions League title.

Cristiano Ronaldo is known as the king of the Champions League and is currently the competition's top scorer. With the Portuguese superstar already on the wrong side of 30, Juventus will be desperate to make the most of his talents and put in a serious challenge for the UCL title.

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Juventus could well be dependent on the team's results and form in the league, and more importantly, the UEFA Champions League this season.