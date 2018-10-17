Reports: Former Barcelona superstar desperate for reunion with Lionel Messi

Muhammad Saad FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 593 // 17 Oct 2018, 20:00 IST

The superstar reportedly wants to reunite with his former teammate, Lionel Messi

What's the rumour?

According to Mundo Deportivo, Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar is keen to make a return to Barcelona just over one year after leaving the Catalan giants and is regretting his decision to join PSG.

If the aforementioned report is to be believed, the Brazil international has already offered to rejoin La Blaugrana 'several times' and that a mega-deal is 'not impossible'.

In case you didn't know...

Neymar departed from Barcelona in the summer of 2017 for a controversial £198 million move that saw him become the world’s most expensive player of all-time.

However, the transfer was not very well taken by the club's hierarchy and fans as President Josep Maria Bartomeu stated that he was unhappy with the way Neymar handled his exit from the Camp Nou.

The heart of the matter

Mundo Deportivo claims that Neymar has grown frustrated with the lack of competitiveness in Ligue 1. Besides, his plan to escape Lionel Messi's shadow has also backfired in the wake of the emergence of Kylian Mbappe.

It is also reported that the 26-year-old misses the Barcelona lifestyle and his former teammates, particularly Lionel Messi. Consequently, the former Santos ace is eyeing a return to La Liga.

Rumour probability: 5/10

Even though Neymar burned his bridges behind him in 2017 with the way he managed his departure from the club, Barcelona might be willing to pull off a reunion with him if Ernesto Valverde wishes to see him back.

Nevertheless, the LaLiga champions will obviously have reservations with regard to this high-priority move.

Video

What's next?

Neymar's reunion with his former Spanish club largely depends on Barca's wherewithal to accomplish this deal and their need to secure a big-name signing having already spent big in the past few transfer windows.