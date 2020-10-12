Reports: Juventus considering move for Angel Di Maria next summer

According to Calcio Mercato, Juventus are eyeing a deal to bring Angel Di Maria to the Allianz Stadium next summer when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires.

Angel Di Maria joined Paris Saint-Germain from Manchester United for around £48.7 million after enduring a difficult time with the Red Devils. Di Maria enjoyed a sparkling start to his United career, but his form took a massive dip over the course of the season while his house in Manchester was also burgled during his stay at the club.

Di Maria made the switch to Paris Saint-Germain the following summer and has been a great servant to the French Champions during his five seasons with the club. The Argentine has helped PSG win four Ligue 1 titles, four Coupe De La Ligue and four Coupe De France titles and almost led them to Champions League glory this summer.

The 32-year-old has however been allowed to enter the final year of his contract despite maintaining a high level of performance throughout his PSG career. Juventus are reportedly willing to give him a chance to get a taste of Italian football.

Juventus will be allowed to open talks with Di Maria if the Argentine fails to agree to a new contract with PSG by January. Juventus do, however, possess a wealth of options on the wings, having signed Dejan Kulusevsky and Federico Chiesa this summer.

A move to Juventus seems highly unlikely for Angel Di Maria as the Italian giants already have a host of left-footed attacking players in their squad in the form of Paulo Dybala, Federico Bernadeschi, and Kulusevsky.

Further more, new Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo is looking to bring in young players with potential and move on ageing players. Pirlo has already overseen the departures of Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi and is reportedly keen to move on veteran Sami Khedira as well.

At 32, Angel Di Maria is entering the final stages of his career and will not fancy a bit-part role anywhere. Angel Di Maria will be likely to sign a contract extension with PSG if he is offered one, or may prefer a move to the MLS or back to Argentina to see out the final phase of his career.