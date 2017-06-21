Reports: Juventus defender agrees a move to the Premier League

Dani Alves would make the Premier League a whole lot interesting.

by Somesh Kolluru Rumours 21 Jun 2017, 10:00 IST

Guardiola will welcome him to his club with open arms

What’s the story?

Juventus defender Dani Alves has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal to Premier League side Manchester City.

The right-back, who wanted his contract at Juventus to be extended, has agreed verbally to a two-year deal with City and has also demanded bonuses if he helps the club win the league title or the Champions League, The Sun report.

Premier League champions Chelsea are also in the race for the Brazilian but his connection with Guardiola may just be very difficult to beat for Antonio Conte.

In case you didn’t know...

Dani Alves ahead of the Champions League final

Dani Alves joined the Bianconeri on a free transfer last summer as Barcelona let him go after his contract ended. He, in his first season in Italy, won the Serie A and the Coppa Italia but failed to win the Champions League as Juve lost to Real Madrid in the final.

The Brazilian is one of the most decorated footballers in the history of the beautiful game.

The heart of the matter

The 34-year-old has a whole year left on his contract with Juve but will reportedly terminate it as Juve didn’t consider his request to renew it. He, according to UOL Esporte, went on to warn the Bianconeri by saying that he will listen to other clubs’ offers if they didn’t offer him a new deal.

And now, Alves wants to terminate his contract and fulfil his fantasy of playing in England. Recently, his agent met with the Old Lady officials in order to agree on a free transfer for the ex-Barcelona man.

Antonio Conte also wanted to strengthen his squad for the next season, but considering Alves’ affection for Guardiola, he may not even listen to what Conte offers.

Alves, in his Players’ Tribune article, called Guardiola a ‘genius’, which increases his chances of playing at the Etihad.

Most chances created by defenders in the Champions League last season:



Dani Alves (30)

Marcelo (21)



Samba magic. pic.twitter.com/dHppgmbmDM — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 20, 2017

Author’s take

Alves and Guardiola are perfect for each other. Their time at Barcelona is the proof. However, City fans would have appreciated a younger right-back, one who could develop with time during his career. Alves, though, still has a lot to offer. His move to the Premier League would be one to look out for.