Juventus have reportedly initiated contact with former Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino, as per reports in Italy. The club have confirmed the sacking of Maurizio Sarri after their unceremonious exit from the UEFA Champions League.

Sarri and co needed to overturn a 1-0 deficit in Turin as a result of their one-goal loss in France back in February. Lyon received an early penalty which was converted beautifully by captain Memphis Depay, giving the visitors an early lead and a crucial away goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered as he usually does in the competition with a penalty and an absolute stunner from outside the box. However, his efforts were in vain as Juventus faced a devastating result.

Pochettino the leading candidate for Juventus job

Mauricio Pochettino has garnered interest from Juventus

In the aftermath of Sarri's departure, Pochettino appears to be the likeliest candidate to bag the Bianconeri job. The Argentine tactician is currently without a club after parting ways with Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the 2019/20 campaign.

It is believed that Juventus have already enquired about the availability of Pochettino, and whether he is up for the task of moving to Italy. The former Espanyol coach once famously claimed that he dreams of coaching Juventus as his Argentinian family has roots in Turin.

Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs manager:



⚪️ Most wins by a Spurs manager in post-war era (159)

⚪️ Four consecutive top four PL finishes

⚪️ First ever Champions League final



Incredible achievements. 🙇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/34cP2bGuzx — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 19, 2019

Bianconeri president Andrea Agnelli's favoured candidate is former Juventus midfielder, Zinedine Zidane. However, having already left, rejoined, and won a league title in 2019/20 with Real Madrid, it is unlikely that the Frenchman would be available as of now.

Both Sky Sports Italia and Gazetta Dello Sport have suggested that Juve could look to Simone Inzaghi, who is a target for both the Italians as well as PSG, should Thomas Tuchel depart. However, having guided Lazio to a historic UCL campaign, the Italian would be a difficult figure to recruit at this point.

Both Pep Guardiola and Zinedine Zidane have been linked with the Juventus job

Recently-sacked manager Sarri endured a mixed spell at the Allianz Stadium. Although they won their ninth successive Scudetto, making Sarri the oldest manager to win the Italian top flight at 61 years, their performances and results in other competitions have thoroughly underwhelmed. They lost more league games this season than they did in their last eight campaigns, and won the title by a point.

Juventus under the former Chelsea coach lost the Supercup to Lazio, lost the final of the Coppa Italia to Gennaro Gattuso's Napoli, and most recently, saw elimination from the UCL at the hands of seventh-placed Ligue 1 side Lyon.

14/15 - Since 1929/30, Maurizio Sarri is the second manager to win 14 of his first 15 ever home games for Juventus in all competitions (D1), after Carlo Parola (L1) in 1960. Launch.#JuventusRoma pic.twitter.com/44bQ11eTfc — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 22, 2020

With star forward and UCL specialist Cristiano Ronaldo ageing, Juve's aspirations of winning the European crown appear to be fading away with each passing campaign.

Pochettino would be a breath of fresh air for Juventus, as his expansive and efficient brand of football has single-handedly revived Spurs. Although he has no silverware to back his credentials up, Pochettino's incredible body of work in North London is enough evidence to suggest that he could be a smart choice from Agnelli and co.

