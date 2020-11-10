Reports: Juventus monitoring Phil Foden at Manchester City 

Juventus are reportedly following the progress of Manchester City youngster Phil Foden, with hopes of making a bid for him.

According to Italian media outfit Calciomercato, the Serie A champions have been impressed by the performance of the England international and could attempt to sign him in the coming years.

Phil Foden emerged from the City academy as a highly-rated youngster. Despite the presence of multiple talented players in the first team, he bid his time and elected to stay put while some of his contemporaries sought game time elsewhere.

Pep Guardiola has always been enamored by Foden's abilities, and the departure of the legendary David Silva opened up a world of opportunities for the 20-year-old and he has grabbed it with both feet.

He has made 10 appearances in all competitions for the Cityzens, scoring three goals and providing two assists, and continues to grow in confidence and importance for Guardiola.

His form led to a maiden international call-up in August and despite being expelled from the team for breaking COVID-19 guidelines, Phil Foden has since earned a recall and is expected to play a part in England's upcoming fixtures.

Juventus' interest in Phil Foden set to continue trend of signing players for the future

Phil Foden has starred for Manchester City

For many years, Juventus had a transfer strategy of signing experienced players to consolidate their dominance in Serie A and have made a name for themselves as experts in getting value from older players.

Stalwarts like Andrea Pirlo, Gianluigi Buffon, Leonardo Bonucci, and Cristiano Ronaldo all signed for the Bianconeri on the 'wrong side' of 30 but still performed at the levels required.

However, in recent times, the club has departed from this model and instead focuses on signing players with untapped potential to consolidate on the future.

Players like Matthijs de Ligt, Arthur Melo, Federico Chiesa, and Weston McKennie have all come to Turin aged 24 or younger, and the interest in Phil Foden would continue this trend.

However, the midfielder is essential to Guardiola's immediate plans and the club's long-term future. It is, therefore, unlikely that they would sanction his sale, given his importance to the team.

Reports indicate that Manchester City are readying an offer to extend the contract of Phil Foden for another few years, which could ostensibly keep out the likes of Juventus and other potential suitors.