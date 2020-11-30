PSG and Juventus are looking to swap Argentinian attackers Mauro Icardi and Paulo Dybala, according to AS. Juventus pulled one of the mega deals of the summer when they swapped Miralem Pjanic for Barcelona star Arthur Melo and will be looking to negotiate a similar type of deal with PSG.

Juventus were one of the clubs that had expressed serious interest in signing Mauro Icardi from Inter Milan in the summer of 2019. The Argentine forward finally decide to sign for PSG on an initial one-year loan deal, which was made permanent at the end of the season.

Icardi helped PSG win the domestic treble last season, scoring 12 goals in 20 Ligue 1 appearances for the club. PSG signed the striker for €50 million in the summer, but the 27-year-old has suffered from a string of injury problems in recent months.

This, coupled with the impressive form of Everton loanee Moise Kean — who PSG are eager to sign on a permanent deal at the end of the season — has made Mauro Icardi dispensable for the French giants.

Juventus could pursue a swap deal involving Paulo Dybala being sent to PSG in exchange for Mauro Icardi, claims CalcioMercato.



The swap would likely happen in the summer with Juve struggling to lock Dybala down to a new deal and the Turin side long-time admirers of Icardi. pic.twitter.com/7FLTexiUWL — Goal (@goal) November 30, 2020

Paulo Dybala has failed to impress this season

Paulo Dybala on the other hand has come in for much scrutiny this season. The 27-year-old forward won the Most Valuable Player award last season, helping Juventus retain the Serie A title, and forming a formidable partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo in the attack.

Many expected this to be the season where Dybala emerged from Ronaldo's shadow and became Juventus' talisman. Dybala has, however, failed to impress new manager Andrea Pirlo and fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona.

Pirlo prefers partnering new signing Alvaro Morata with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Spaniard has scored eight goals already this term, compared to the solitary goal that Dybala scored against Ferencvaros.

There has been much talk in recent weeks that Dybala is ready to end his time in Turin. There will be no shortage of suitors for the Argentine with Real Madrid, Manchester United, Barcelona, and PSG all expressing interest in the forward.

Inter are hoping to offload Mauro Icardi this summer and are exploring the possibility of a swap deal with Juventus involving Paulo Dybala 💰 pic.twitter.com/mreo2wkIjy — Goal (@goal) June 12, 2019

PSG are, however, the club that are looking to edge ahead in the race to sign Dybala. The reigning Ligue 1 champions may try to execute a swap deal with Juventus, in which they will be willing to offer Mauro Icardi, a player that Juventus have tried to sign in the past.

Juventus are currently on the look-out for a top-quality striker to provide back-up for Alvaro Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo. Mauro Icardi would fit the bill perfectly, but it will be interesting to see whether Juventus are willing to let go of Paulo Dybala.