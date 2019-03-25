×
Chelsea Transfer News: Juventus to join the race for Chelsea's superstar 

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
204   //    25 Mar 2019, 23:10 IST

N'Golo Kante v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
N'Golo Kante v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

What's the story?

According to the Italian source Calciomercato, Juventus is likely to join the race to sign one of the best holding midfielders, N'Golo Kante.

Earlier this week, we heard a rumour where it stated that Real Madrid has been linked with both Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante for the upcoming summer transfer window.

In case you didn't know...

In the current season, Kante has played in a different position with some different responsibilities. Under Maurizio Sarri, Kante has played a free role in the heart of Chelsea's midfield.

N'Golo Kante has shown that his defensive qualities are as good as his offensive ones. He can dribble, make runs inside the D-box and also can hit the target.

In a different role, Kante has proven that he could do well in any position. As a result, he has scored 4 goals. He has provided 4 Premier League assists this season.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea started the 2018-19 season with high expectations. But over the months they have lost momentum and it has been a downhill reign for Sarri. They are at the 5th position in the Premier League and have managed to qualify for the quarter-finals of Europa League 2018-19 where they will face Slavia Praha.

If Chelsea fail to qualify for the Champions League next season, the big names like Kante and Hazard could make their way out of the Stamford Bridge.

On the other hand, Juventus' superstar midfielder, Miralem Pjanic is likely to leave the club during the next summer transfer window. If Pjanic says no to sign a contract extension, Juventus could bring the French midfielder at Turin.

Rumour rating: 6/10

It is going to be a pretty dreadful task for Juventus management to convince Chelsea's board as the English club has received a transfer ban.

Moreover, Real Madrid is also chasing the French star. Juventus needs to launch a heavy amount if they want to beat the Spanish side in the matter of money.

What's next?

Chelsea will be looking to qualify for the Champions League next season. Otherwise, they could lose a number of superstars from their house.



